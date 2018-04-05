Schneider Electric Partners with Albéa to Reduce Energy Costs and Carbon Emissions

The latest phase in the three-year partnership includes strategic procurement to optimize utility contracts and rates to manage the risks and price volatility associated with energy sourcing. This builds on earlier energy efficiency-focused efforts to uncover opportunities and implement measures to help Albéa meet its 15 percent-reduction goal. Schneider Electric has also worked with Albéa to improve CDP reporting — the manufacturer has raised its rating from C to B — and evaluate science-based targets for additional, more rigorous climate action.

"Our clients are asking for more carbon management transparency from their suppliers, including detailed strategies to reduce consumption and emissions," said Gilles Swyngedauw, Director for Corporate Social Responsibility at Albéa. "We needed an advisor to help meet those demands, as well as our own sustainability targets. Schneider Electric has provided the guidance and technologies that will allow us to address these dual goals and showcase our industry leadership."

Albéa previously managed energy reduction and sustainability efforts locally across its 38-site, 15-country industrial footprint. The absence of a cohesive strategy, and a common approach to sharing data and best practices lacked efficiency, and created gaps in reporting and analysis. To overcome this challenge, Albéa adopted Schneider Electric's cloud-based EcoStruxure™ Resource Advisor to visualize, measure and manage initiatives across its entire portfolio. This allows the company to standardize conservation efforts across sites and measure progress through one single interface.

With the addition of a company-wide energy procurement program, Albéa has adopted an integrated, data-oriented approach to managing the strategies, data and resources needed to reduce consumption and maximize savings, a practice known as Active Energy Management.

The need for coordination across energy efficiency, supply and sustainability departments has never been greater. A recent study found that most organizations are not taking the necessary steps to integrate and advance their energy and sustainability programs. Many are focused on conventional approaches to energy management and climate action, and few have coordinated efforts between procurement, operations and sustainability departments.

"Organizations are starting to integrate how they buy and use energy with sustainability initiatives to see additional benefits such as increased efficiency, financial savings and more sustainable operations," said Steve Wilhite, senior vice president of Energy & Sustainability Services, Schneider Electric. "When these efforts converge into a single global program, companies can uncover new opportunities and drive even greater savings. We are proud to partner with Albéa on its Active Energy Management journey."

Albéa provides packaging solutions to beauty and personal care companies including L'Oréal, Unilever, Coty, Estée Lauder, LVMH and many others.

