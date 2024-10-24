Schneider Electric Partners with United Solar Initiative to Install Microgrids at Maternal Healthcare Clinics in Guatemala

Program expands deployment of microgrid solutions for developing nations, leading to dramatic improvements in maternal health and infant mortality

Microgrids provide a consistent and dependable energy source, vital for delivering quality medical care at women's birthing clinics

CHICAGO, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric , the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, today announced that it is partnering with United Solar Initiative to install two microgrids at maternal healthcare clinics in Guatemala, expanding the company's efforts to provide microgrid infrastructure for healthcare clinics in remote international communities.

Schneider Electric previously partnered with United Solar Initiative and Impact Global Health Alliance to deploy microgrid systems at the Iranda birthing center in Kisii, Kenya.

Schneider Electric made the announcement at "WE 24" – the Society of Women Engineers annual conference – during a panel discussion with clean energy leaders highlighting "Empowering Change through Energy Equity." The company is donating $50,000 to United Solar Initiative to support the installation of the microgrids.

Worldwide, more than five million mothers and children die unnecessarily each year due to lack of healthcare access, according to the World Health Organization. In Guatemala, indigenous women have one of the highest levels of risk for death during labor in the Western Hemisphere, with an average 156 deaths per 100,000 live births – seven times higher than that of women in the United States.

Through the microgrid deployments at clinics in San Sebastián Coatán and Santa Eulalia, Schneider Electric is helping ensure those living in these remote regions of Guatemala have reliable, round-the-clock power, which is crucial for maintaining consistent healthcare access and improving maternal health outcomes. Additionally, the microgrids support essential day-to-day operations, including preventative primary health care, rigorous monitoring and evaluation processes, and continuous capacity building for midwives, mothers, and Ministry of Health staff.

"Energy must be a resource accessible to all," said Maria José Bazo, President of the Central American Cluster for Schneider Electric. "At present it still seems inconceivable that energy is not within the reach of many; thousands of people in Central American countries still do not have electricity. That is why carrying out initiatives that provide access to electricity in low-income communities fills us with pride, and also allows us to act in accordance with our values and commitments to the communities where we operate. Today we can be full of joy because thanks to this project thousands of Guatemalan women will be able to have their children in safer and better-equipped environments. We are an impact company that generates actions."

Access to consistent energy is a significant challenge in many parts of the world. A 2022 report by the International Energy Agency (IEA) revealed a staggering statistic: approximately 760 million people globally lack access to electricity. Lack of access to electricity has far-reaching consequences, impacting not only healthcare but also overall socioeconomic well-being.

The initiative in Guatemala expands upon Schneider Electric's work to provide reliable energy for maternal healthcare clinics in Kenya, where the company has partnered with United Solar Initiative and Impact Global Health Alliance to deploy microgrid systems at three birthing clinics in Matongo, Nyagoto, and Iranda. The microgrids provide a consistent and dependable energy source at night without interference, vital for delivering quality medical care 24/7.

"Our partnership with United Solar Initiative and Impact Global Health Alliance has already underscored the life-saving impact of microgrids via our deployments in Kenya, where maternal mortality rates have dropped by 83% since the microgrids were deployed in 2019," said Samantha Childress, Microgrid Partner & Strategy Director for Schneider Electric. "We are excited to expand this program to Guatemala, where we can continue to help make a positive impact in the lives of mothers and their children."

Among the countries in the Western Hemisphere, Guatemala has some of the greatest socio-economic disparities, health-related inequalities, and ethnic group inequalities in coverage of reproductive, maternal, and child health interventions. Access to adequate healthcare facilities that are equipped with reliable energy is crucial for improving these conditions.

"The impact of Schneider Electric's microgrid installations goes far beyond improving maternal health," said Andrew Herrera, Executive Director of Impact Global Health Alliance. "These projects are part of a comprehensive community-based initiative that empowers mothers and their children. By providing reliable power, expert staff can respond more swiftly to life-saving situations, enhance child nutrition, empower women, and support reproductive education in schools. This investment represents equity in action, delivering both energy and knowledge to underserved communities as they work to ensure healthier futures for their families. Schneider Electric's collaboration with world-class public health experts, backed by peer-reviewed results, is driving meaningful change where it's needed most."

Childress, who leads Schneider Electric's work with United Solar Initiative and serves on their board, added: "We are aiming to replicate the impactful model that we deployed in Kenya, bringing the life-saving benefits of reliable energy to mothers in Guatemala. This will help to ensure that mothers don't wonder whether they'll give birth in the dark, or whether there will be electricity to power critical life-saving medical devices – microgrid technologies help to make that possible."

To learn more, visit the websites of United Solar Initiative and Impact Global Health Alliance.

