Schneider Electric Provides Grid Flexibility with the Release of EcoStruxure™ DERMS

BOSTON, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, announces the release of EcoStruxure™ DERMS – Distributed Energy Resource Management System.

The new energy landscape is becoming more decarbonized, more decentralized and more digitalized. Electricity consumers are seeking more control over their energy future and are driving the growing presence of Distributed Energy Resources (DER). This growth is disrupting utility operations, planning and the industry overall. Schneider Electric offers EcoStruxure™ DERMS as a grid-focused solution to assist in managing this disruption.

With grid constraint optimization at its core, DERMS models DER assets, calculates hosting capacity, monitors activity, forecasts future state, optimizes control and enables new services.

Optimization for all DER assets

EcoStruxure™ DERMS provides centralized analysis and control of all types of DER, regardless of ownership entity, to deliver value to the grid and all energy stakeholders. As the DER landscape evolves, DERMS enables utilities to orchestrate distributed generation and deliver electricity while improving the safety, reliability and quality of service.

A centralized approach also delivers visibility into aggregated and individual DER activity, at system and local levels, empowering operations and planning to optimize DER resources to resolve immediate issues and prevent future grid constraint violations.

Flexible and sustainable solution

Designed for flexibility and scalability, EcoStruxure™ DERMS supports small, proof-of-concept projects to full-scale deployment rollouts that require both direct device control and integration with third-party aggregators.

As the adoption of DER continues to expand, coordination between transmission system operators and distribution system operators will become increasingly important. EcoStruxure™ DERMS delivers flexibility to manage all types, sizes and ownership of DER. Through coordination of DER groups, aggregated DER and individual DER, EcoStruxure™ DERMS automates peak load management, load relief, voltage optimization and VAR support.

Distribution System Operator focused

Designed and built for the Distribution System Operator (DSO) and their business drivers and processes, EcoStruxure™ DERMS serves grid operations, engineering, network planning and innovation at the edge. The solution maximizes DER value through grid constraint management, deferring capital investment, maximizing DER interconnections and improving customer engagement and satisfaction.

"Societies around the globe require electric infrastructures that can safely, reliably and economically manage the increased adoption of distributed energy," said Scott Koehler, Schneider Electric Vice President of Smart Grid Strategy & Innovation. "EcoStruxure™ DERMS offers a wide breadth of functionality and deployment approaches to assist utilities in their digital transformation journey."

To learn more about EcoStruxure™ DERMS, visit us here.

