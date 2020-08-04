Schneider Electric ranked #1 in the 2020 Gartner Supply Chain Top 25: Europe Top 15

BOSTON, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric, the leader in digital transformation of energy management and automation, today announced it has been ranked #1 in the 2020 Gartner Supply Chain Top 25: Europe Top 15 (June 2020).

For many years Schneider Electric has given priority to the digitalization of its supply chain. The Group launched the Tailored Sustainable Connected Supply Chain 4.0 program to create a customized, sustainable and connected Supply Chain from end to end - across procurement, manufacturing, planning and delivery pillars.

"Our network of suppliers, smart factories sites and distribution centers have adopted digital processes and tools to improve our energy consumption, our product quality and cost. During the past months where the supply chain was heavily disrupted, these digital capabilities developed over the past few years allowed us to go through these turbulences with resilience and agility to serve our customers. This recognition is taken with humility and encouragement to pursue and accelerate our digital transformation journey. I want to thank Schneider Electric teams that made it possible and tell them how proud I am for the results achieved so far," said Stéphane Poittevin, Senior Vice President Global Supply Chain Europe at Schneider Electric.

In May 2020, Schneider was also ranked #4 on The Gartner Supply Chain Top 25 for 2020, in its worldwide compilation. Gartner, Inc. has released the results from its annual Supply Chain Top 25, identifying supply chain leaders and highlighting their best practices. At the same time, Schneider Electric Global Supply Chain scores the Business Win of the Year and best in show Supply Chain Breakthrough of the Year with 'Smart Logistics'.

As of 2019, Schneider's Global Supply Chain Operations comprising of 200 manufacturing plants in 44 countries and 97 distribution centres, saw its 86,000-strong workforce manage over 291,000 references and process over 150,000 order lines daily.

About Schneider Electric

At Schneider, we believe access to energy and digital is a basic human right. We empower all to make the most of their energy and resources, ensuring Life Is On everywhere, for everyone, at every moment.

We provide energy and automation digital solutions for efficiency and sustainability. We combine world-leading energy technologies, real-time automation, software and services into integrated solutions for Homes, Buildings, Data Centers, Infrastructure and Industries.

We are committed to unleash the infinite possibilities of an open, global, innovative community that is passionate about our Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values.

www.se.com

Discover Life Is On

Follow us on:

Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube | Instagram | Blog

Hashtags: #DigitalTransformation #DigitalSupplyChain #SchneiderElectric #LifeIsOn

Related resources:

SOURCE Schneider Electric