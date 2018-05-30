Schneider Electric Ranks Among Top Three in Forbes' Best Employers in Massachusetts List

Ranking the top 500 U.S. employers at large companies, non-profit institutions and U.S. divisions of multinationals with more than 5,000 employees, the America's Best Employers 2018 list is compiled from anonymous rankings by more than 30,000 employees in an independent survey. Schneider Electric joins a total of 21 companies in Massachusetts that made the list.

"Schneider Electric employs more than 1,500 people in Massachusetts and this recognition is a representation of the contribution from these talented employees that make us a great place to work," said Annette Clayton, CEO and President, North America Operations, Schneider Electric. "We're committed to promoting a great work environment in all of our offices worldwide and strive to prioritize the well-being of our employees to continue our tradition of being ranked among the best global employers."

Forbes partnered with research company Statista.com to conduct an anonymous survey of 30,000 American employees working for businesses with at least 1,000 employees. Participants were asked to rate how likely they'd be to recommend their employer to others. The final ranking is divided into two lists, ranking the top large companies with more than 5,000 U.S. employees, and another for the top midsize companies with 1,000 to 5,000 employees.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric is leading the Digital Transformation of Energy Management and Automation in Homes, Buildings, Data Centers, Infrastructure and Industries. With global presence in over 100 countries, Schneider is the undisputable leader in Power Management – Medium Voltage, Low Voltage and Secure Power, and in Automation Systems. We provide integrated efficiency solutions, combining energy, automation and software. In our global Ecosystem, we collaborate with the largest Partner, Integrator and Developer Community on our Open Platform to deliver real-time control and operational efficiency. We believe that great people and partners make Schneider a great company and that our commitment to Innovation, Diversity and Sustainability ensures that Life Is On everywhere, for everyone and at every moment.

