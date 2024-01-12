Schneider Electric Recognized Among 2024 Best Places to Work with National, Regional Honors

  • Industry leader named to the national 'Best Places to Work' and 'Best Large Places to Work' list by tech recruiting platform Built In
  • Operations in Los Angeles, Dallas, Chicago, and Boston also named to market-specific lists in both categories

BOSTON, Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, was recognized by Built In as a '2024 Best Places to Work' awards honoree. The industry leader earned a place on the tech recruiting platform's national lists for both 'Best Places to Work' (#29) and 'Best Large Places to Work' (#13), as well as on same regional lists in Boston (#8 , #7), Chicago (#5, #4), Dallas (#3, #2), and Los Angeles (#5, #3).

Built In's annual Best Places to Work program includes companies of all sizes, from startups to those in the enterprise, honoring those with the best total rewards packages across the U.S. and in large tech hubs around the country.

"We are excited to receive these honors as they recognize all that we have done to establish an inclusive culture of professionals empowered to drive change," said Mai Lan Nguyen, Senior Vice President, Human Resources in North America. "Our teams take great pride in developing innovations to address some of our biggest energy challenges, increasing energy efficiency, digitalization, and sustainability, to provide benefits across industries and truly make a difference."

Built In determines the winners of Best Places to Work based on an algorithm, using company data about compensation and benefits. To reflect the benefits candidates are searching for more frequently on Built In, the program also weighs criteria like remote and flexible work opportunities, programs for DEI and other people-first cultural offerings. 

"I'd like to extend our heartfelt congratulations to the 2024 Best Places to Work winners," says Maria Christopoulos Katris, Founder & CEO, Built In. "I am truly inspired by these companies that have risen to the challenge of fostering a positive work environment, maintaining a strong brand, and ensuring employee satisfaction. The future is filled with promise, and we are so excited to see what lies ahead."

About Built In 
Built In is creating the largest candidate generation platform for technology professionals globally. Monthly, millions of the industry's most in-demand professionals visit the site from across the world. They rely on our platform to stay ahead of tech trends and news, learn skills to accelerate their careers and find opportunities at companies whose values they share. Built In also serves thousands of innovative companies from startups to the Fortune 500. By putting their stories in front of our uniquely engaged audience, we help them reach otherwise hard-to-hire tech professionals. www.builtin.com.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider's purpose is to empower all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. We call this Life Is On.

Our mission is to be your digital partner for Sustainability and Efficiency.

We drive digital transformation by integrating world-leading process and energy technologies, end-point to cloud connecting products, controls, software and services, across the entire lifecycle, enabling integrated company management, for homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure and industries.

We are the most local of global companies. We are advocates of open standards and partnership ecosystems that are passionate about our shared Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values.

