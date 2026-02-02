Schneider Electric Showcases Grid and Transmission Solutions at DTECH® to Help Utilities Maintain Power During Severe Weather and Wildfires

Introduces major event grid management capabilities featuring advanced prediction, coordination and restoration solutions for utilities

Integrates partner intelligence from Microsoft, AiDASH, Technosylva and Neara to strengthen risk modeling and emergency response

Strengthens transmission and distribution coordination with enhanced software that gives utilities clearer, real-time visibility of their networks and improves decision making across increasingly complex grids

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric , a global energy technology leader, today announced new solutions to help utilities manage major grid-disrupting events, such as severe storms, hurricanes and wildfires, that impact power and lead to widespread outages. The new software innovations were unveiled at DTECH®, the leading transmission and distribution trade show in the United States.

As severe weather and wildfires become more frequent, Schneider Electric is developing new tools to help utilities strengthen grid resilience, limit power outages, and restore service faster when the system comes under strain.

Building on its long history supporting utilities, Schneider Electric also announced enhancements to its industry-leading EcoStruxure™ ArcFM Web, a web-based geographic information system (GIS) application that gives planning, operations and emergency response teams a shared, accurate view of the grid. The company also debuted its updated EcoStruxure™ Energy Transmission Operation (ETO) software, helping utilities strengthen enterprise-wide system visibility and improve coordination between transmission and distribution networks.

Schneider Electric's One Digital Grid Platform – introduced last November and previewed at DTECH® last year – integrates these enhancements. The expanded capabilities extend the platform's predictive, AI-enabled architecture to help utilities anticipate threats and take faster, more coordinated action. These updates support risk mitigation actions such as Public Safety Power Shutoffs (PSPS) and help utilities recover from disruptions more quickly. The platform also provides insights from partners including Microsoft, AiDASH, and Technosylva to enhance risk modeling and emergency response.

"Utilities are facing more frequent, more severe events, and they need speed: seeing risk sooner, coordinating decisions across teams, and restoring service safely," said Ruben Llanes, CEO, Digital Grid, Schneider Electric. "Across the Western United States, Europe, and other regions experiencing growing wildfire and severe-weather risk, we're working with utilities to turn predictive signals into switching plans and guided workflows in the control room and the field, cutting complexity and time to outcome."

Enhancing Transmission and Distribution Coordination

Schneider Electric's enhanced ETO software enables utilities to coordinate T&D planning, modeling and operations to make more informed resilience and efficiency decisions. It also supports utilities' efforts to meet evolving reliability and operational regulations in North America and internationally.

The latest generation of EcoStruxure™ ArcFM Web extends this coordination by providing utilities with a modern, web-based GIS that delivers consistent, uptodate network context across planning, operations and emergency response teams. Its scalable design supports organization-wide workflows, while improving data quality and cross-team collaboration.

Together, these capabilities come to life through the One Digital Grid Platform, which unifies Schneider systems and third‑party applications for end‑to‑end situational awareness and coordinated action.

Strengthening Utility Readiness for Major Events

Extreme events such as wildfires and severe storms, like those that gripped the U.S. in late January, are increasing in frequency and severity, posing existential risks to utilities and communities. Without streamlined event coordination, utilities face prolonged outages and costly recovery efforts.

Schneider Electric's solution empowers utilities to predict, prepare, respond and recover by providing:

Predictive risk modeling analyzes live weather data, vegetation maps and asset health insights

analyzes live weather data, vegetation maps and asset health insights Automated workflows trigger actions for inspection, reconfiguration and dispatch

trigger actions for inspection, reconfiguration and dispatch Real-time situational awareness through EcoStruxure™ systems, including Advanced Distribution Management System (ADMS) for grid control, Distributed Energy Resource Management System (DERMS) for renewables, and ArcFM Web geospatial situational awareness to provide wildfire and severe weather situational context and support risk model validation.

through EcoStruxure™ systems, including Advanced Distribution Management System (ADMS) for grid control, Distributed Energy Resource Management System (DERMS) for renewables, and ArcFM Web geospatial situational awareness to provide wildfire and severe weather situational context and support risk model validation. Enterprise Asset Performance Management (EAPM) system : Incorporated as an additional input to the advanced risk model, strengthening asset-level prioritization and event readiness.

: Incorporated as an additional input to the advanced risk model, strengthening asset-level prioritization and event readiness. Digital twin ensures simulations reflect live grid conditions for informed decision-making

"The One Digital Grid Platform brings our software solutions and third-party applications together so operators can move from prediction to execution in minutes," Llanes said. "By standardizing models and workflows, we reduce custom one-offs, and offer the industry a standard, holistic approach to major events."

California's SF₆ Phase‑Out Accelerates Utility Shift to Clean-Air Switchgear

In parallel with these grid-modernization technologies, California has begun phasing out the purchase of new SF₆insulated switchgear under CARB's 2025 regulations. This shift is prompting many utilities to accelerate their transition to pur eair, SF₆free alternatives that strengthen resilience, support long-term compliance, and eliminate a major source of green house gas emissions. Schneider Electric's AirSeT™ portfolio powers a new era of sustainable electrification, delivering digital-ready, SF₆free GIS using pure air-and-vacuum technology to eliminate greenhouse gases.

See It at DTECH® — Booth 1201

At DTECH®, Schneider Electric will showcase a multi-vendor demo integrating Microsoft's agentic AI with AiDASH, Technosylva and Schneider's ADMS, all orchestrated through the One Digital Grid Platform. Visitors can also explore major-event grid management, new ArcFM Web workflows and EcoStruxure™ Energy Transmission Operation, as well as a new physics-based digital twin for utilities developed with ETAP. Live demonstrations will be available throughout the event at Schneider Electric, AVEVA and ETAP's Booth 1201.

