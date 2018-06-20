Schneider Electric Showcases Partnership with HPE as Sponsor of HPE Discover 2018

With the proliferation of IoT-driven data, today's customers are faced with managing distributed, hybrid computing environments and require solutions that will enable them to ensure the data center achieves optimal performance and creates competitive advantages. Schneider Electric's EcoStruxure IT™ solution, a cloud-based architecture purpose-built for hybrid IT and data center environments, is specifically designed to provide proactive insights on critical assets that impact the health and availability of an IT environment with the ability to deliver actionable real-time recommendations to optimize infrastructure performance and mitigate risk. EcoStruxure IT also delivers enhanced value around safety, reliability, efficiency, sustainability and connectivity for distributed data center environments, including up to 30 percent greater infrastructure utilization.

"In the next year, it's expected that 45 percent of IoT-created data will be processed at the network's edge," said Jim Simonelli, Senior Vice President Emerging Businesses, IT Division, Schneider Electric. "As a sponsor of this year's Discover event, we look forward to participating in a larger dialogue with attendees to explore how technologies like edge computing, combined with solutions such as EcoStruxure IT, will address key data-driven computing challenges and reshape the future of the data center. We also look forward to broadening our partnership with HPE through the public demonstration of a jointly innovated micro data center concept product designed specifically for new, future-defined applications."

Schneider Electric's participation at Discover 2018 strengthens the ongoing collaborative alliance with HPE to align technologies and deliver hardware and software-defined solutions that better empower customers with greater scalability and flexibility to meet the new demands of the cloud-enabled, hybrid IT environment of the future.

Schneider Electric at HPE Discover 2018

Booth 122: Product experts and solutions architects will be onsite to facilitate virtual reality walk-throughs of its prefabricated data center module portfolio. Booth visitors can also demo Schneider Electric's industry-leading portfolio of infrastructure solutions, including its EcoStruxure IT™ integration with HPE OneView software and Schneider Electric's InfraStruxure Express and Micro Datacenter capabilities.

Product experts and solutions architects will be onsite to facilitate virtual reality walk-throughs of its prefabricated data center module portfolio. Booth visitors can also demo Schneider Electric's industry-leading portfolio of infrastructure solutions, including its EcoStruxure IT™ integration with HPE OneView software and Schneider Electric's InfraStruxure Express and Micro Datacenter capabilities. "Innovation at Every Level: Data Centers in the Cloud and at the Edge:" Jean-Luc Meyer , SVP, Strategy, Schneider Electric IT Division, will discuss how to use the IoT to deliver innovation at every level, from connected products to edge control to applications and analytics, how data center cloud architectures are evolving with data centers at the regional and local edge, and talk about how to maintain and enhance systems availability. Tuesday, June 19, 2018 , 10:00 AM PT , Discover Theater 3.

, SVP, Strategy, Schneider Electric IT Division, will discuss how to use the IoT to deliver innovation at every level, from connected products to edge control to applications and analytics, how data center cloud architectures are evolving with data centers at the regional and local edge, and talk about how to maintain and enhance systems availability. , , Discover Theater 3. "Agony and Ecstasy of Living on the IoT Edge: Building SMART Physical Infrastructure for Compute:" Join Carsten Baumann , Director Strategy, IIoT & Microgrids, Schneider Electric, and Tripp Partain , CTO, HPE, to explore how the Micro Data Center portfolio simplifies edge deployments and demonstrates the value of multi-vendor system reference architectures. Wednesday, June 20, 2018 , 5:00 PM PT , Industry Forum Theater.

Join , Director Strategy, IIoT & Microgrids, Schneider Electric, and , CTO, HPE, to explore how the Micro Data Center portfolio simplifies edge deployments and demonstrates the value of multi-vendor system reference architectures. , , Industry Forum Theater. 6U Micro Datacenter Prototype Preview: Schneider Electric and HPE will publicly demonstrate the prototype of the enhanced Micro Datacenter solution, now featuring a 6U design customized for industrial and retail applications. The prototype builds upon the HPE Micro Datacenter solution introduced in early 2017, a converged infrastructure solution that provides end-to-end IT infrastructure, networking, storage and management in a single, self-contained and easy-to-deploy architecture ideal for distributed IT environments. The 6U prototype will be on display at the Factory Optimization demonstration (Demo 1218) in the Transformation Zone.

