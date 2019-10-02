Schneider Electric Solves Edge Computing Challenges with New 6U Wall Mount EcoStruxure Micro Data Center

BARCELONA, Spain, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric, the leader in digital transformation of energy management and automation, announced it has simplified and aligned its data center solutions for the new hybrid IT world with the introduction of EcoStruxure Data Center Solutions, unveiled today at Innovation Summit Barcelona Oct. 2-3, 2019. The latest evolution of Schneider Electric's integrated systems, EcoStruxure Data Center Solutions bring together power, cooling, racks, and management to support deployment of distributed IT networks in all environments from small edge applications to hyperscale cloud data centers. Within the portfolio announced today, Schneider brings to market the first-of-its-kind EcoStruxure Micro Data Center in a 6U wall mount model, designed to support large edge servers in a low-profile cabinet that maximizes floor space.

Four fast, flexible, manageable, and configurable solutions that are highly secure and use the latest management technology:

EcoStruxure Micro Data Center : S-Series; C-Series; R-Series

Self-contained, single-rack enclosure inclusive of remote monitoring and management, services, physical security, UPS, power distribution, and cooling devices for a fast, simple, and customized way to design, deploy, and manage edge computing solutions in multiple environments

Pre-engineered single row solutions to modernize infrastructure are highly configurable and scalable encompassing racks, power, cooling, and management systems, removing time and complexity from design to installation and operation in multiple environments

Innovative rack-ready pod systems to deploy IT at scale offer simple integration with a variety of cooling and power configurations resulting in a simplified design and installation process and up to 15 percent reduction in CapEx cost

Prefabricated, pretested solutions delivered as functional building blocks of power, IT, or all-in-one data centers delivering flexible and predictable deployment and the ability to scale capacity quickly

EcoStruxure Micro Data Center 6U Wall Mount Addresses Edge Computing Challenges

To meet the needs of today's always-on world, companies of all sizes are undergoing digital transformation. As a result, IT systems are being placed closer to where the data is created and processed - a disruptive trend called edge computing. Edge computing presents new challenges with many distributed systems in locations unstaffed by IT with new cyber and physical security demands and in environments not optimized for IT systems. Schneider Electric's 6U Wall Mount is designed for edge computing where space is at a premium and resiliency is a must. It allows large, heavy edge servers, networking equipment, and the UPS to be safely mounted on a wall, so it consumes zero floor space and is 60 percent less intrusive than traditional wall mount enclosures. Shock packaging means partners and integrators can pre-install IT for quick and standardized rollouts, and its integrated dust filter and fan ventilation make it ideal for light industrial environments. The 6U Wall Mount empowers customers to support critical business operations in non-IT environments.

"With the EcoStruxure Micro Data Center 6U Wall Mount's creative design and functionality, we are able to open up new possibilities to deploy resilient IT at the edge, making digital transformation a reality," said Jim Simonelli, SVP Emerging Businesses, Secure Power Division, Schneider Electric. "No one else can provide the full, standardized IT infrastructure solutions that Schneider can along with the partner ecosystem to ensure simplified deployment and compatibility. A fully integrated EcoStruxure Data Center Solution, including EcoStruxure IT and Asset Advisor 24/7 remote monitoring and services, ensures resiliency in the cloud and at the edge."

Schneider Electric's New Device Security Vulnerability Assessment Enhances Cybersecurity

As edge networks proliferate, IT professionals face new security challenges. An estimated 61 percent of small and medium businesses are hit by cyberattacks annually.* To defend against cyberattacks, Schneider Electric has announced the new Device Security Vulnerability Assessment, now available in EcoStruxure IT Expert™, Schneider's cloud-based monitoring and management software for local edge, distributed IT, and data center. Today's release includes assessment of all Schneider Electric connected devices with future updates to expand vendor-neutral capabilities.

The new assessment reduces the risk of a security breach and saves time by helping users determine threats and engage in preventive measures sooner, ultimately lowering the possibilities of major business disruption and data loss. Specifically, it helps customers identify and report vulnerabilities, prevent risks, comply with security policies and regulations, and understand the industry best-practices for security. EcoStruxure IT Expert users can find the Vulnerability Assessment on the 'Assessments' tab in the tool.

About Schneider Electric

At Schneider, we believe access to energy and digital is a basic human right. We empower all to make the most of their energy and resources, ensuring Life Is On everywhere, for everyone, at every moment.

We provide energy and automation digital solutions for efficiency and sustainability. We combine world-leading energy technologies, real-time automation, software and services into integrated solutions for Homes, Buildings, Data Centers, Infrastructure and Industries.

We are committed to unleash the infinite possibilities of an open, global, innovative community that is passionate about our Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values.

