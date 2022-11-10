Schneider Electric Square D™ Energy Center Named to TIME's List of the Best Inventions of 2022

Selected for originality, creativity, efficacy, ambition and impact, industry-first home energy management solution offers flexibility, insight and resilience

TIME recognition just one of many industry accolades recognizing solution's innovation, benefit to homeowners facing energy challenges

BOSTON, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric, the global leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, today announced the Square D™ Energy Center has earned inclusion on TIME's annual list of the Best Inventions, which features 200 extraordinary innovations changing our lives.

With utility power prices steadily increasing, extreme weather events adding pressure on energy systems, and unreliable grid efficiency causing disruptions, the Square D™ Energy Center provides greater energy resiliency for homeowners. This industry-first in home energy management offers homeowners greater insight and control over their home energy usage. In one smart panel, homeowners can conveniently alternate between power sources, including utility, solar, battery, generator, etc., to increase resiliency and reduce home energy costs.

Richard Korthauer, Senior Vice President, Home & Distribution USA, Schneider Electric said, "It is a tremendous honor to be recognized by TIME for the innovation of our Square D Energy Center and our efforts to address the core energy challenges facing homeowners today, including power resiliency and rising utility costs. As the trusted leader in home energy management, we are creating a true home electrical ecosystem centered around the Square D™ Energy Center to provide simple transparency and digital control to help homeowners to reduce their energy use and their utility cost."

Additionally, homeowners can take an active role in their home energy management, conveniently through the Wiser™ Energy app. Energy use can be monitored in real time, usage costs can be compared to utility rates for optimal savings and power sources can be easily changed to solar, battery or generator backup sources ensuring energy resiliency.

Along with recognition from TIME, the Square D™ Energy Center has been embraced by the industry for both its innovation and role in addressing the growing challenge in residential energy resiliency. The smart panel has received a prestigious list of industry awards, including:

To assemble its list of 2022's Best Inventions, TIME solicited nominations from TIME's editors and correspondents around the world, and through an online application process, paying special attention to growing fields—such as the electric vehicle industry, green energy, and the metaverse. TIME then evaluated each contender on a number of key factors, including originality, efficacy, ambition, and impact.

TIME's editors shared: "The result is a list of 200 groundbreaking inventions (and 50 special mention inventions)—including life-mapping artificial intelligence, diamonds made from excess carbon in the air, and the most powerful telescope ever—that are changing how we live, work, play, and think about what's possible."

To view the full list, see here: time.com/best-inventions-2022.

For more information on Square D™ Energy Center, please visit www.shop.se.com/us/en/energy-center.

