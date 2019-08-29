Schneider Electric Strengthens Partnership with College of Southern Nevada

BOSTON, Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric, the leader in digital transformation of energy management and automation, today announced a $100,000 donation to the College of Southern Nevada (CSN) Foundation, contributing to a $3 million challenge match issued by the Engelstad Family Foundation, to support the new CSN and Nevada State College Engelstad Health Sciences building on CSN's Henderson Campus.

"We're thrilled that Schneider Electric has joined others in their commitment to CSN students and their success," said CSN President Dr. Federico Zaragoza. "Support for the CSN Foundation from corporate partners is vital to our ability to generate the world class technicians and professionals desperately needed by Southern Nevada employers. The CSN foundation provides student scholarship and invests in performance excellence in the classroom, facilities, and capital improvements."

This donation is part of Schneider Electric's ongoing partnership with CSN, which includes active internship recruitment from the college to foster the next generation of energy experts. As a business with a major footprint in Nevada, Schneider Electric is committed to supporting students in the region who will have a future impact on the energy management and automation industry.

"We believe it is critical to invest in our future workforce now to ensure we have the right people, with the right skills, to drive the energy industry forward. Schneider Electric is proud to strengthen our relationship with the College of Southern Nevada, its foundation and its students in support of our broader commitment to developing diverse talent in the STEM fields," said Julie Quinones, operations manager, Schneider Electric. "CSN's commitment to students first aligns with our values, and we're proud to be added to the long list of the college's financial supporters."

About the CSN Foundation

The CSN Foundation is an independent, registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting the college's students, faculty, staff and programs. It is governed by its executive director and a Board of Trustees consisting of community leaders and industry professionals from across southern Nevada.

About Schneider Electric

At Schneider, we believe access to energy and digital is a basic human right. We empower all to do more with less, ensuring Life Is On everywhere, for everyone, at every moment.

We provide energy and automation digital solutions for efficiency and sustainability. We combine world-leading energy technologies, real-time automation, software and services into integrated solutions for Homes, Buildings, Data Centers, Infrastructure and Industries.

We are committed to unleash the infinite possibilities of an open, global, innovative community that is passionate with our Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values.

www.se.com

About the College of Southern Nevada

About CSN: Founded in 1971, the College of Southern Nevada is the state's largest and most diverse higher education institution. CSN is accredited through the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities and specializes in two-year degrees and workforce development that lead directly to high-demand careers or transfer to a university. It also offers seven bachelor's degrees in specialized fields and is the state's largest provider of adult basic education and literacy training. CSN is a Minority Serving Institution and Nevada's first Hispanic Serving Institution. Our students create flexible schedules with day, evening and weekend classes taught on three main campuses and multiple locations throughout Southern Nevada or online. CSN is an Equal Employment Opportunity/Affirmative Action institution.

