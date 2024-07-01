Schneider Electric Sustainability Impact Awards Return, Underscoring a Commitment to Partners' Sustainability Efforts

Now in its third year, this program is open to Schneider Electric customers, channel partners, and suppliers worldwide

Application process has been simplified, focusing on applicants' strategies for achieving results through digitization and decarbonization

Accepting nominations until Oct. 15, 2024 ; winners to be announced in late 2024/early 2025

BOSTON, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, today announced a global call for entries for its third annual Schneider Electric Sustainability Impact Awards to celebrate its partner ecosystem in creating a more sustainable and electric world. This year, the application has been revamped and submissions are open until Oct. 15, 2024. Global winners will be announced in early 2025.

Applications for the Sustainability Impact Awards will be accepted from now until Oct. 15, 2024

Named last week by Time Magazine and Statista as the world's most sustainable company, Schneider Electric's Impact Awards selection criteria reflect the company's integrated approach to sustainability. Entrants are assessed based on their decarbonization efforts to Electrify, Reduce, and Replace, while also looking more broadly at their endeavors to create an Electricity 4.0 future through actions to Strategize, Digitize, and Decarbonize. In addition to receiving valuable recognition, award winners benefit from global visibility that could lead to new business opportunities.

"As we open applications for the third Schneider Electric Sustainability Impact Awards, we celebrate the pivotal role our partners have in advancing an electric and digital future," said Aamir Paul, President of North America Operations at Schneider Electric. "The award criteria reflect our dedication to empowering our network to drive decarbonization through innovative automation and energy management solutions and services, fostering more sustainable communities in North America and worldwide."

How to enter

Applications will be accepted from now until Oct. 15, 2024 (apply here). All nominations and submissions will be shortlisted for country awards. Country winners will then be entered into the regional finals before being considered for the global award. Global winners will be announced in early 2025.

Last year's program received more than 400 entries from 60 countries. Twelve companies were selected for the global Sustainability Impact Awards and announced at the Schneider Electric Innovation Summit in Paris in April. U.S. companies recognized included BlackRock, NYU Langone Health, Enterprise Automation, C&C Group, and Stark Tech.

The 2024 Sustainability Impact Awards continue the momentum of Schneider's Partnering for Sustainability initiative, which aims to empower its extensive partner ecosystem to deliver a more sustainable future. The latest milestone of this was the launch of the Schneider Electric Sustainability School, a free educational resource available for companies worldwide to accelerate their decarbonization journey.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider's purpose is to create Impact by empowering all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability. At Schneider, we call this Life Is On.

Our mission is to be the trusted partner in Sustainability and Efficiency.

We are a global industrial technology leader bringing world-leading expertise in electrification, automation and digitization to smart industries, resilient infrastructure, future-proof data centers, intelligent buildings, and intuitive homes. Anchored by our deep domain expertise, we provide integrated end-to-end lifecycle AI enabled Industrial IoT solutions with connected products, automation, software and services, delivering digital twins to enable profitable growth for our customers.

We are a people company with an ecosystem of 150,000 colleagues and more than a million partners operating in over 100 countries to ensure proximity to our customers and stakeholders. We embrace diversity and inclusion in everything we do, guided by our meaningful purpose of a sustainable future for all.

