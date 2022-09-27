Schneider Electric to Announce New Products and Services to Address Climate Change at Annual Innovation Summit Event

Event brings together sustainability leaders, including clients and partners to explore how digitalization and innovation can address today's unprecedented energy and climate change challenges.

Curated experiences for journalists attending onsite will include roundtable discussions and customer and tradeshow tours to see technology and sustainable solutions in action.

A press conference headlined by global and North America executives and onsite media interviews will be made available.

BOSTON and LAS VEGAS, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric, the global leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, invites journalists to attend Innovation Summit Las Vegas, Schneider Electric's flagship customer event on Oct. 12-13, 2022, in Las Vegas, NV. The summit, to be held at the Resorts World Las Vegas property, is centered on making the digital and electric world a reality across infrastructure, industry, data centers, buildings, and homes. More than 1,500 attendees will be immersed in 30+ keynotes, strategy talks, and panel discussions. The sessions will be focused on what partners and industry experts are doing to execute sustainability strategies, and the innovations driving the future of energy management and automation.

A curated experience for journalists is being planned, including:

Keynote addresses from Jean-Pascal Tricoire , Chairman and CEO, Schneider Electric ; Annette Clayton , CEO, Schneider Electric North America, and Aamir Paul , President, Schneider Electric North America.

from , Chairman and CEO, ; , CEO, Schneider Electric North America, and , President, Schneider Electric North America. Sustainability-related and product and services news to be announced at a press conference ( Oct. 12 ), and 1:1 media interviews ( Oct. 12-13 ) with global and North America executives and subject matter experts.

to be announced at a press conference ( ), and 1:1 media interviews ( ) with global and executives and subject matter experts. On-the-record roundtable discussions with Schneider Electric subject matter experts on the topics of:

with Schneider Electric subject matter experts on the topics of: The Inflation Reduction Act and its Impact on Homeowners and Infrastructure.



The Implications of the Metaverse on Data Centers and Industry.



The New Energy Landscape.

Behind-the-scenes customer tours to see technology and sustainable solutions in action at:

to see technology and sustainable solutions in action at: Switch's Tier 5 Platinum exascale data center facilities.



Hilton Resorts World Central Utility Plant.



The City of Henderson's 8-million-gallon Membrane Wastewater Treatment Plant.

8-million-gallon Membrane Wastewater Treatment Plant. Innovation Hub tours (e.g., hardware and software exhibits and demos) will be available

(e.g., hardware and software exhibits and demos) will be available Entry into Strategy Talks and panel discussions will be made on a first-come first-serve basis. Select examples of the strategy talks include:

will be made on a first-come first-serve basis. Select examples of the strategy talks include: The sustainable, electrified home and the top factors driving change for homeowners.



The transportation transformation, and electric ideas on infrastructure, scalability, and funding.



The future of food, and solutions to tackle today's energy obstacle.



Making the switch to microgrids to achieve sustainability, resiliency, and cost efficiency goals.



The path for enterprises to achieve net-zero carbon ambitions and turning ambition into action.



The full agenda of Strategy Talks and panel discussions can be found here.

Register to attend the event and reserve a hotel room at Resorts World Las Vegas by using the code: PRESS/ANALYST.

For any questions, contact TEAM LEWIS, PR Agency for Schneider Electric, at [email protected]

