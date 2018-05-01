Schneider Electric to Host Cloud and Service Provider Innovation Day

"The Cloud and Service Provider market continues to be on the upswing and there is vast opportunity on the horizon, but with this change also comes a set of unique challenges. Our Innovation Day offers customers an environment where they can discuss, alongside their industry peers and colleagues, how to best address their pain points and find new ways to approach innovation," said Jason Walker, Managing Director, Cloud & Service Provider Business Development for Schneider Electric. "We are continually striving to help our cloud and colo customers to meet their business requirements in a variety of ways. In hosting these types of events, it gives us the added opportunity to hear directly from our clients on how best we can meet those needs with our current and future technology solutions."

Colocation and Cloud Providers Discuss Data Center Design, IoT and Best Practices at Innovation Day

Schneider Electric's Innovation Day keynote and breakout sessions will focus on how operators can increase efficiency, lower costs, and manage risk across their business through Schneider Electric's technology including its IoT-enabled system architecture and platform, EcoStruxure™. Attendees will have the opportunity to network with Schneider Electric experts and industry peers to share lessons learned and best practices for deploying and integrating new technologies and solutions. Participants will also have the chance to partake in focus groups to provide input on Schneider Electric's future product and software solution roadmap.

"It's always exciting and inspiring to be a part of an event that brings the industry together and allows us to tackle some of the biggest challenges and opportunities that we're all currently facing and, ultimately, find a path towards mutual success," said David Hall, Senior Director, Technology Innovation at Equinix. "In particular, as part of my keynote during Innovation Day, I'm looking forward to the opportunity to discuss the impact AI will have on the market as it matures."

