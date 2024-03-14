Schneider Electric to Invest $140 Million in 2024 to Expand U.S. Manufacturing Presence to Support Critical Infrastructure, Industries, and Data Center Demand

$85 million is earmarked for expanding its manufacturing presence in Middle Tennessee

is earmarked for expanding its manufacturing presence in Middle Tennessee Company expects to hire roughly 750 new workers in manufacturing and related roles in the U.S.

Since 2020, the company has invested more than $440 million in its U.S. manufacturing and distribution network to create a more resilient domestic supply chain

BOSTON, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Schneider Electric —the global leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation—announced plans to invest $140 million into its U.S. manufacturing operations and create about 750 new manufacturing jobs across the country in 2024.

The company will invest $85 million initially to transform and equip an existing 500,000 square foot building in Mt. Juliet, Tennessee and upgrade its existing Smyrna, Tennessee manufacturing operations. Both locations will manufacture custom electrical switchgear and medium voltage power distribution products to bolster support for critical infrastructure, industries, and the escalating demand for data center solutions across the U.S.

The new plant in Mt. Juliet is expected to begin manufacturing and shipping products to Schneider's customers by mid-2024 and is expected to be fully operational in 2025. The two plants will also incorporate advanced manufacturing technologies and software to improve operational performance, achieve energy savings, and reduce carbon footprint, among other benefits.

The company also said it will recruit and employ an additional 455 manufacturing workers across both locations. Roles will range from manufacturing technicians and engineers to test technicians and quality leads, among other manufacturing-related positions.

"The need for electrical infrastructure to support advanced computing and technological progress has never been greater," said Aamir Paul, President, North America Operations, Schneider Electric. "These investments will also support implementation of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and Inflation Reduction Act by strengthening domestic supply of products critical to boost America's electrification transformation. They will also further position Schneider Electric as a driving force behind this country's clean energy transition."

Demand for Schneider's energy efficient solutions and sustainability solutions continues to surge, which the company indicated during its full year 2023 financial results announced last month. The company said its U.S. growth was 'a function of continued strong demand across its infrastructure and data center end-markets,' the latter due in large part to the growth of artificial intelligence.

The Tennessee investment is part of Schneider Electric's commitment to strengthen its American manufacturing presence and create new jobs. Since 2020, Schneider Electric has invested more than $440 million across its American manufacturing network, including constructing its newest 160,000 square foot smart manufacturing plant in El Paso, Texas that opened in the summer of 2023.

The company, a leader enabling smart factory transformation, has also upgraded and automated some of its own manufacturing and distribution center facilities in Lexington, Kentucky; Lincoln, Nebraska; and Mechanicsburg and Middletown, Pennsylvania. The investments enable Schneider to streamline its production and order fulfillment processes, stay competitive and agile, and bolster its domestic supply chain capabilities.

Schneider Electric has had a presence in the U.S for 135 years. The company employs more than 19,000 workers in the country and its products and solutions can be found in four of 10 U.S. homes, 40 percent of the world's hospitals, and in water and wastewater installations in 150 countries.

In 2023, TIME magazine named Schneider Electric to its 100 Most Influential Companies list recognizing it for work done to help clients reduce greenhouse-gas emissions. The company is also ranked among the Top 10 of the 2023 Best Workplaces in Manufacturing & Production by the Great Place to Work U.S. organization and Fortune magazine.

More information about Schneider Electric's heritage and presence in America can be found here.

Schneider's purpose is to empower all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. We call this Life Is On.

Our mission is to be your digital partner for Sustainability and Efficiency.

We drive digital transformation by integrating world-leading process and energy technologies, end-point to cloud connecting products, controls, software and services, across the entire lifecycle, enabling integrated company management, for homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure and industries.

We are the most local of global companies. We are advocates of open standards and partnership ecosystems that are passionate about our shared Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values.

