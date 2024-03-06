Schneider Electric transforms power distribution in critical industries with MasterPacT MTZ Active

At Data Centre World London, Schneider Electric unveils the revolutionary new circuit breaker, MasterPacT MTZ Active ahead of global rollout

The product will enable real-time power monitoring and measurement to inform decision-making, reduce downtime and accelerate sustainability goals, whilst ensuring business continuity

The product control unit speeds mitigation with an industry-first QR code solution, enabling mission critical industries, including data center operators, to identify the root cause of the delays and issues and optimize decision-making on actions to improve efficiency

LONDON, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, today unveils the introduction of MasterPacT MTZ Active, a revolutionary new low voltage air circuit breaker designed to set new benchmarks for efficiency and sustainability at Data Centre World, London.

Experts at Gartner estimate data center downtimes could set businesses back by an upwards of $300,000 per hour, and so the business case for investing in innovation and technology to ensure data center resiliency has never been stronger.

The MasterPacT MTZ Active, a revolutionary new low voltage air circuit breaker that enables real-time power monitoring and measurement to accelerate decarbonisation

In a world increasingly driven by electricity and digitization, MasterPacT MTZ Active enables data center customers to respond to complex challenges, including 24/7 uptime demands, spiraling energy costs, and urgent calls for sustainable practices.

"The new MasterPacT MTZ Active makes the invisible visible for critical industry operators to see and track their energy use in real time," says Ionut Farcas, Senior Vice President, Europe & International Hub, Power Products Division at Schneider Electric. "By making such information available at a glance, data center operators are empowered to make better energy management decisions, reduce consumption, eliminate waste, and improve efficiency."

MasterPacT MTZ Active: Ready to Act

The first MasterPacT product was launched 35 years ago, and ever since has been synonymous with circuit breaker innovation and reliability. Now, with smart, connected power distribution becoming a must-have, Schneider Electric is revolutionizing the MasterPacT range to advance circuit breaker performance in the data center.

The new MasterPacT MTZ Active's control unit speeds mitigation with an industry-first QR code solution. Data center operators can scan the code to access comprehensive instructions to optimize decision-making on the most effective restorative actions to take, in order to reduce data center downtime. "There's no need to waste time searching through a 200-page document," Farcas says. "In an overload event, you are quickly instructed to redistribute the loads more evenly between circuits."

MasterPacT MTZ Active also sets new benchmarks for safety in the data center. An Energy Reduction Maintenance Setting (ERMS) guards maintenance personnel against arc flash hazards, and the control unit's intuitive design facilitates the setting of all protection functions, including current, time delays, and alarms.

For more information about MasterPacT MTZ Active, please visit the website HERE.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider's purpose is to empower all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. We call this Life Is On.

Our mission is to be your digital partner for Sustainability and Efficiency.

We drive digital transformation by integrating world-leading process and energy technologies, end-point to cloud connecting products, controls, software and services, across the entire lifecycle, enabling integrated company management, for homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure and industries.

We are the most local of global companies. We are advocates of open standards and partnership ecosystems that are passionate about our shared Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values.

www.se.com

Discover Life Is On

Follow us on: Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube | Instagram | Blog

Discover the newest perspectives shaping sustainability, electricity 4.0, and next-generation automation on Schneider Electric Insights.

Hashtags: #PressRelease #PowerProducts #MasterPactTMTZ #DataCentreWorld2024

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2352686/MasterPacT_MTZ.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2288385/Schneider_Electric_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Schneider Electric