Schneider Electric's Ecoflair Indirect Air Economizer Chosen as a Money-Saving Product by BUILDINGS Magazine

Schneider Electric Ecoflair is an EcoStruxure Ready energy-efficient data center cooling solution that moves cooling from the data center floor, freeing up power and whitespace for IT gear. Designed for roof-top or on-grade deployments, Ecoflair is available in 250kW and 500kW modules, and is sized for large colocation providers and hyperscale data centers while meeting their energy efficiency needs. Its flexible design offers greater customization based on cooling requirements and environmental and climatic conditions, modular construction for simplified deployment and installation and increased serviceability and lowered maintenance costs.

Ecoflair requires less energy for cooling, allowing data center operators to increase IT load within the same electrical infrastructure. As a result, Ecoflair can reduce data center cooling operating costs by up to 60 percent when compared with legacy chilled water or refrigerant technologies and can achieve efficiency gains of 15 to 20 percent when compared to other indirect air economizer systems. Ecoflair's indirect air-to-air economization and integrated evaporative free-cooling allow for high energy efficiency at any condition, reducing carbon footprint and improving sustainability.

"We are honored to see Ecoflair's sustainability and efficiency capabilities recognized in this year's Money-Saving Product awards," said Benjamin Smith, Vice President for Cooling, Schneider Electric. "As colocation and cloud data centers continue their rapid growth, new cooling techniques are required in lockstep to manage that level of compute requirement. Ecoflair meets the growing demand of today's IT environments by allowing data center operators to allocate more power and whitespace for critical IT, and its inclusion in BUILDINGS' Money-Saving Products underscores its position as a critical solution for saving energy and costs associated with the data center."

Finalists were evaluated by the BUILDINGS editorial staff for the money-saving qualities they offer to building owners and facility managers in areas such as energy efficiency, water savings and maintenance. This accolade from BUILDINGS is the second recognition for Ecoflair this year. The solution was also recognized as a 2018 Product of the Year by Environmental Leader.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric is leading the Digital Transformation of Energy Management and Automation in Homes, Buildings, Data Centers, Infrastructure and Industries. With global presence in over 100 countries, Schneider is the undisputable leader in Power Management – Medium Voltage, Low Voltage and Secure Power, and in Automation Systems. We provide integrated efficiency solutions, combining energy, automation and software. In our global Ecosystem, we collaborate with the largest Partner, Integrator and Developer Community on our Open Platform to deliver real-time control and operational efficiency. We believe that great people and partners make Schneider a great company and that our commitment to Innovation, Diversity and Sustainability ensures that Life Is On everywhere, for everyone and at every moment.

About Schneider Electric EcoStruxure™

EcoStruxure™ is our open, interoperable, IoT-enabled system architecture and platform. EcoStruxure delivers enhanced value around safety, reliability, efficiency, sustainability, and connectivity for our customers. EcoStruxure leverages advancements in IoT, mobility, sensing, cloud, analytics, and cybersecurity to deliver Innovation at Every Level. The includes Connect Products, Edge Control, and Apps, Analytics & Services. EcoStruxure has been deployed in 480,000+ sites, with the support of 20,000+ system integrators and developers, connecting over 1.6 million assets under management through 40+ digital services.

www.schneider-electric.com

About BUILDINGS

BUILDINGS Media serves more than 74,000 commercial building owners and facility managers in North America. Its magazine, newsletters and website provide information that helps subscribers and users make smarter decisions about managing, operating and renovating their facilities.

