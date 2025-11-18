Schneider Electric's EcoStruxure™ Foresight Operation Ushers in a New Era for the Built Environment

An industry-first, unifying energy, power and building systems into one open and scalable, intelligent platform powered by AI

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric, a global energy technology leader, today unveils EcoStruxure™ Foresight Operation, marking a transformative leap for the built environment. For the first time, energy, power and building systems are unified into a single, AI-powered platform, giving customers unprecedented control, visibility and predictive insight. The announcement was unveiled at Schneider Electric's Innovation Summit North America in Las Vegas, convening more than 2,500 business leaders and market innovators to accelerate practical solutions for a more resilient, affordable and intelligent energy future.

By turning foresight into a strategic advantage, the next-generation operation platform empowers businesses to operate smarter, faster and more confidently across their entire infrastructure. Not only does it dissolve decades of fragmentation by natively converging building and electrical systems, EcoStruxure™ Foresight Operation streamlines engineering workflows reducing time by up to 40%, as well as boosting operational efficiency by up to 50%.

"Like an intelligent operational assistant that never sleeps, EcoStruxure™ Foresight Operation guides teams to move faster, think smarter and drive impact where it matters most, scaling operational excellence while simplifying systems into a single intuitive interface," said Manish Kumar, Executive Vice President of Digital Energy at Schneider Electric.

One Platform. Infinite Possibilities

Through AI and built-in multi-domain applications, EcoStruxure™ Foresight Operation doesn't just monitor and respond, it continuously learns, adapts and anticipates preventing challenges before they arise. This always-on approach is driven by the most advanced AI technologies that unify and analyze data in real-time for improved decision-making across the entire built environment to deliver:

Next-level operational efficiency: Delivered through a unified platform eliminating blind spots and simplifying control. This boosts efficiency up to 50% greater than before.

Delivered through a unified platform eliminating blind spots and simplifying control. This boosts efficiency up to 50% greater than before. Maximized uptime and resilience: Enabled with complete built-in redundancy and AI diagnostics, all safeguarded by a robust, secure platform. Interrelated electrical and mechanical issues are resolved 90% faster.

Enabled with complete built-in redundancy and AI diagnostics, all safeguarded by a robust, secure platform. Interrelated electrical and mechanical issues are resolved 90% faster. Future-ready scalability: Supporting millions of connected points with an open architecture across multisite and global operations.

Supporting millions of connected points with an open architecture across multisite and global operations. Faster deployment: With one open, flexible platform. Pre-integrated built-in domains means it's ready to go from day one and AI-powered engineering transforms hours or work into minutes, saving up to 50% in engineering time and 500 hours during setup of large systems.

Designed for Tomorrow's Demands

Facility teams face mounting pressure – from aggressive project timelines and resource shortages to increasingly complex regulatory demands. Yet most operations still rely on siloed systems for HVAC, lighting and power distribution, leaving operators to manage disconnected systems that may overlook critical interdependencies. The consequences are costly: a voltage imbalance may go unnoticed until it damages equipment, solar energy sits idle while grid power runs chillers and peak demand charges spike due to lack of coordination between building and electrical teams.

These inefficiencies are magnified in mission-critical environments like data centers, hospitals and pharmaceutical campuses, where milliseconds matter and even a brief downtime can have major consequences. Energy waste further compounds the problem: with buildings wasting up to 40% of the energy they consume, the need for intelligent, unified control has never been more urgent. At a time when systems are becoming more complex and experienced talent becomes harder to find, facility teams need tools that simplify operations.

"EcoStruxure™ Foresight Operation unifies energy, power and building domains for supervisory and control, which means systems finally speak the same language, turning complexity into simplicity. As the operation platform for the build environment, it's unlocking the foresight organizations need to thrive in a world that demands more from every watt, every second, every space," Kumar added.

EcoStruxure™ Foresight Operation is built to meet these demands head-on. Designed in close collaboration with customers across industries, it reflects the current and future realities. Customers interested in participating in Beta testing can get involved in the coming months. EcoStruxure™ Foresight Operation will be more widely available to early adopter customers in Q3 2026.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric is a global energy technology leader, driving efficiency and sustainability by electrifying, automating, and digitalizing industries, businesses, and homes. Its technologies enable buildings, data centers, factories, infrastructure, and grids to operate as open, interconnected ecosystems, enhancing performance, resilience, and sustainability. The portfolio includes intelligent devices, software-defined architectures, AI-powered systems, digital services, and expert advisory. With 160,000 employees and 1 million partners in over 100 countries, Schneider Electric is consistently ranked among the world's most sustainable companies.

