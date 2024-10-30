BOSTON, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, today announced the latest results of its Schneider Sustainability Impact (SSI) program and its financial results for the third quarter of 2024.

Schneider’s sustainability program heads full speed toward its end-year targets with strong local impact SSI Q3 2024 Results

Recently recognized as the World's Most Sustainable Company by TIME and Statista, Schneider Electric's SSI program monitors and measures the company's progress across a range of transformative Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) targets set for 2025. By tracking its sustainability performance and publishing quarterly results, Schneider Electric keeps the momentum for its 11 global and local ambitions and maintains its industry leadership in corporate social responsibility.

At the end of the quarter, the overall Schneider Electric Sustainability Impact (SSI) score came in at 7.29 out of ten, well on track to reach the 2024 end-year target of 7.40, with two major milestones reached:

Schneider surpassed its goal of providing access to green and reliable energy to 50 million people more than one year before its end-2025 target. This was achieved through projects where Schneider's solar power solutions were installed on public facilities across Africa and India . For example, in Kenya , Nigeria , and India , new hybrid solar solutions were added to health clinics attended by roughly 2 million people, and, in India , over 700 schools were powered by clean energy benefitting around 120,000 students. Schneider is now focused on further ramping up these efforts so that by 2030, cumulatively, 100 million people will have gained access to green electricity since the start of the program in 2009.

and . For example, in , , and , new hybrid solar solutions were added to health clinics attended by roughly 2 million people, and, in , over 700 schools were powered by clean energy benefitting around 120,000 students. Schneider is now focused on further ramping up these efforts so that by 2030, cumulatively, 100 million people will have gained access to green electricity since the start of the program in 2009. Schneider also crossed a key threshold in its efforts to foster learning, upskilling, and development for all generations having now trained over 763,000 people in energy management. For example, Schneider Electric and its Foundation recently collaborated with Enactus, enabling university students from ten countries to develop entrepreneurial solutions that address social issues related to the energy transition.

Furthermore, Schneider made considerable strides in halving the carbon impact of its top suppliers through its Zero Carbon Project, resulting in a 36% reduction of their operational CO 2 emissions. This was facilitated by several renewable energy workshops held in the USA, Europe, and China, as well as over 20 specialized webinars aimed at supporting suppliers in their decarbonization endeavors.

"Our achievements this quarter showcase the scale of our impact, with local projects playing a pivotal role in achieving our ambitious goals," said Xavier Denoly, Schneider Electric's Senior Vice-President of Sustainable Development. "Despite these great results, our work is far from over. We must further intensify our global decarbonization efforts to mitigate the effects of climate change, benefiting people and planet."

Expanding Renewable Energy Through Strategic Investment

Earlier this year, Schneider Electric signed a groundbreaking Tax Credit Transfer Agreement as part of a strategic partnership with ENGIE North America. This collaboration supports solar and battery storage systems for clean energy projects across Texas. These projects, which have been progressively activated throughout 2024, have propelled Schneider Electric closer to its goal of 100% renewable energy usage in the U.S. and Canada. In recognition of these efforts, Schneider Electric was awarded the 2024 RE100 Changemaker Award during Climate Week NYC for its significant progress toward ambitious renewable energy targets.

Supporting Local Communities through Sustainable Housing and Disaster Relief

Reaffirming its commitment to community-driven impact, Schneider Electric has strengthened its 30+ year partnership with Habitat for Humanity. This year, the collaboration has expanded beyond affordable housing to help homeowners reduce operational costs through energy monitoring, smart products, and education for both Habitat affiliates and homeowners. Schneider Electric will contribute $3.5 million in cash and product donations this year and provide thousands of employee volunteer hours, all geared toward advancing long-term sustainability in affordable housing.

Schneider Electric's partnership with Footprint Project, launched in 2021, highlights its dedication to energy equity in disaster relief. This year we will donate $1 million in cash and products and provide hundreds of volunteer hours. By providing funding and technical volunteers to build solar trailers for rapid deployment in hurricane-affected regions, Schneider Electric empowers local communities with sustainable energy solutions in times of crisis.

Find more details about the results and the latest impactful initiatives in the Q3 2024 report of Schneider's Sustainability Impact program, including the progress dashboard:

Other key recognitions and awards achieved during the quarter:

Recognized as Industry Leader in S&P Global's Corporate Sustainability Assessment for the 3 rd consecutive year

consecutive year Received the RE100 Changemaker Award from the Climate Group at Climate Week NYC, in recognition of a groundbreaking tax credit transfer renewable energy project in Texas (USA )

) Named as a Leader in Verdantix's Green Quadrant: Building Decarbonization Consulting

Ranked with the highest Social Benchmark score in its industry by World Benchmarking Alliance, underlining sustained efforts to act ethically and provide and promote decent work and human rights

Recognized for the "Digital Upskilling for All" program by Brandon Hall Group's prestigious Gold Award for Learning and Development

Related resources:

See Schneider Electric's Q3 2024 Financial and Extra-financial release.

Schneider Electric's Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG):

About Schneider Electric

Schneider's purpose is to create Impact by empowering all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. At Schneider, we call this Life Is On.

Our mission is to be the trusted partner in Sustainability and Efficiency.

We are a global industrial technology leader bringing world-leading expertise in electrification, automation and digitization to smart industries, resilient infrastructure, future-proof data centers, intelligent buildings, and intuitive homes. Anchored by our deep domain expertise, we provide integrated end-to-end lifecycle AI enabled Industrial IoT solutions with connected products, automation, software and services, delivering digital twins to enable profitable growth for our customers.

We are a people company with an ecosystem of 150,000 colleagues and more than a million partners operating in over 100 countries to ensure proximity to our customers and stakeholders. We embrace diversity and inclusion in everything we do, guided by our meaningful purpose of a sustainable future for all.

www.se.com

Discover Life Is On

Follow us on: Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube | Instagram | Blog

Discover the newest perspectives shaping sustainability, electricity 4.0, and next generation automation on Schneider Electric Insights.

SOURCE Schneider Electric