Scholarship Prep Oceanside to Host School Choice Week Rally

OCEANSIDE, Calif., Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly 500 students, parents, and staff will gather to celebrate school choice at a pep rally at Scholarship Prep Oceanside on Friday, Jan. 31. The upbeat rally will take place 8:30-9:30 a.m. and will feature former assemblyman Rocky Chávez as a guest speaker.

This event is planned to coincide with the history-making celebration of National School Choice Week 2020, which will feature more than 50,000 school choice events across all 50 states.

"We are excited to celebrate our amazing scholars and staff and the fact that families have options for their children's education," said Valerie Douglass, principal of Scholarship Prep Oceanside. "Community members are welcome to join us as we raise awareness about the benefits of having school choice."

Scholarship Prep Oceanside is a charter school serving students in grades TK-8. The school is committed to providing a university-inspired pathway of success while closing the achievement gap for all students, including foster youth and those underserved. Scholarship Prep Oceanside believes in establishing a sustainable education program where scholarship is the standard, diversity is treasured, and parents are partners in student achievement.

As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 26 through February 1, 2020, more than 50,000 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com.

SOURCE National School Choice Week

Related Links

https://schoolchoiceweek.com

