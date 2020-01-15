Scholarship Prep to Host School Choice Week Pep Rally, Perform Dance

SANTA ANA, Calif., Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 500 students, parents, and staff will gather to celebrate school choice at a pep rally at Scholarship Prep on Friday, Jan. 31. The rally will take place 8:30-9:30 a.m. and will feature games and the National School Choice Week dance.

This event is planned to coincide with the history-making celebration of National School Choice Week 2020, which will feature more than 50,000 school choice events across all 50 states.

"We are excited to celebrate our amazing school and why School Choice is so important to us," said Dennise Allotey, principal of Scholarship Prep. "The rally will give parents an opportunity to see the rigor in our curriculum and the fun and exciting activities that our students experience daily."

Scholarship Prep is a TK-8 charter school that prioritizes foster and homeless youth located in the heart of Santa Ana, California. The school is committed to providing a university-inspired pathway of success while closing the achievement gap for all students, including foster youth and those underserved. Scholarship Prep believes in establishing a sustainable education program where scholarship is the standard, diversity is treasured, and parents are partners in student achievement.

As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 26 through February 1, 2020, more than 50,000 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com.

SOURCE National School Choice Week

