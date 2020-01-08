School Choice Champion Awards to Mark Pennsylvania School Choice Week

LANCASTER, Pa., Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hundreds of private school administrators and community leaders will attend the Pennsylvania Affiliate of the Council on Private Education's (PACAPE) presentation of the 2019 School Choice Champion Award at 9 a.m. on Jan. 24.

The award event will take place at the Association of Christian Schools International's Administrators Conference at the Doubletree Resort by Hilton Lancaster Willow Valley. The ceremony will honor Sen. Pat Toomer for his leadership at the national level in the area of school choice and advancing private education. The event will feature remarks by leaders of PACAPE.

This event is planned to coincide with the history-making celebration of National School Choice Week 2020, which will feature more than 50,000 school choice events across all 50 states.

"We are excited to present this year's award to Sen. Toomey and celebrate a school choice hero," said Dr. D. Merle Skinner, executive director of PACAPE. "This award recognizes how the senator, along with many other leaders in the Commonwealth, have promoted programs that support families who are best served by a diversity of quality education options, each of which brings unique gifts to the table."

The Doubletree Resort by Hilton Lancaster Willow Valley is located at 2400 Willow Street Pike.

PACAPE promotes the vital role of private schools in Pennsylvania education and their significant contributions to educating the public and promoting the common good.

For more information, visit www.pacape.org.

As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 26 through February 1, 2020, more than 50,000 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com.

