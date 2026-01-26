School choice options showcased statewide during School Choice Week in New Hampshire

CONCORD, N.H., Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- National School Choice Week begins today in New Hampshire and across the country, focusing on helping parents find the right K–12 schools for their children.

Across the Granite State, more than 100 schools and organizations are taking part by hosting events, including a student showcase in Concord.

Gov. Kelly Ayotte is marking the week with a proclamation recognizing Jan. 25–31 as "New Hampshire School Choice Week" and highlighting the education options available to families across the state.

Learning choices for New Hampshire kids include public, charter, magnet, private, online, home, and non-traditional schooling. Parents can access a free guide to school choice in New Hampshire at: schoolchoiceweek.com/new-hampshire

"New Hampshire has become a national leader in providing families with a diverse array of choices for their children's education," said Andrew Campanella, president and CEO of the National School Choice Awareness Foundation.

"School choice helps students in New Hampshire because this isn't about labels or sides - it's about children," said Shalimar Encarnacion, Program and Outreach Coordinator at the Children's Scholarship Fund, New Hampshire.

National School Choice Week runs until January 31, 2026. Organized by the nonprofit National School Choice Awareness Foundation , the week shines a positive spotlight on all K–12 options available for families.

SOURCE National School Choice Week