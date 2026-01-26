School choice showcased in Alabama this week

MONTGOMERY, Ala., Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- National School Choice Week begins today in Alabama and across the country, focusing on helping parents find the right K–12 schools for their children.

Across the Yellowhammer State, more than 390 schools are taking part by hosting open houses, information sessions, parent nights, and other events. In Birmingham, Black Alabamians for Education will host a student showcase.

Learning choices for Alabama students include traditional public schools, public charter schools, magnet programs, private schools, online learning, and homeschooling. Parents can access a free guide to school choice in Alabama at: schoolchoiceweek.com/alabama

"As options continue to expand in the Yellowhammer State, our goal is to make sure that parents have timely, accurate, and jargon-free information so that they understand the choices available to them and feel confident in navigating those choices," said said Andrew Campanella, CEO of the National School Choice Awareness Foundation.

"By celebrating together during National School Choice Week, we affirm our belief that all children—no matter their background or zip code—should have access to the education that works best for them," said Neonta Williams, Founder and Executive Director of Black Alabamians for Education.

National School Choice Week runs until January 31, 2026. Organized by the nonprofit National School Choice Awareness Foundation , the week shines a positive spotlight on all K–12 options available for families.

SOURCE National School Choice Week