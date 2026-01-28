School Choice Week events showcase education options in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- National School Choice Week began Sunday in Arkansas and across the country, focusing on helping parents find the right K–12 schools for their children.

Across the Natural State, more than 510 schools and organizations are taking part by hosting events statewide.

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders is marking the week with a proclamation recognizing Jan. 25–31 as "Arkansas School Choice Week" and highlighting the education options available to families across the state.

Learning choices for Arkansas kids include public, charter, magnet, private, online, home, and non-traditional schooling. Parents can access a free guide to school choice in Arkansas at: schoolchoiceweek.com/arkansas.

"As options continue to expand in the Natural State, our goal is to make sure that parents have timely, accurate, and jargon-free information so that they understand the choices available to them and feel confident in navigating those choices," said Andrew Campanella, CEO of the National School Choice Awareness Foundation.

"With a universal EFA program for private and microschools, expanding open enrollment across and inside of districts, and reduced red tape for charter growth, there simply has never been a more exciting time to explore new educational options to find the right environment for your child," said Emmy Henley, managing director of The Reform Alliance.

National School Choice Week runs until January 31, 2026. Organized by the nonprofit National School Choice Awareness Foundation , the week shines a positive spotlight on all K–12 options available for families.

