'School Fair' Car Parade and Movie Screening to Celebrate School Choice Week in Safety

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Look for cars, buses, vans, and trucks decked out in school choice banners and signs to celebrate National School Choice Week with a "school fair" themed car parade on Saturday, Jan. 30.

The participating school districts, private and charter schools, homeschool associations and community organizations will line up to bring parents in the El Paso County area information about their school options. Families will have an opportunity to receive resources, ask questions, and safely celebrate K-12 learning.

The "school fair" car parade will start at 11 a.m. and wrap up at 1p.m. The event will take place at the Colorado Early Colleges-Colorado Springs and Colorado Technical University parking lot.

At the school choice car parade, families can win tickets to attend the drive-in movie screening at 5pm at the UCHealth Park stadium, home of the Rocky Mountain Vibes Baseball League. The screening will feature "Miss Virginia," a family-friendly film starring Uzo Aduba and based on the true story of a mother's fight to bring school scholarships to low-income children. Food Trucks will provide a meal for those attending.

The UCHealth Park is located at 4385 Tutt Blvd.

For health and safety measures, all families will remain in their vehicles and all volunteers helping with the car parade and movie screening will be wearing masks and safely distanced more than six feet apart for the duration of both events.

These activities are planned to coincide with the history-making celebration of National School Choice Week 2021, which will feature more than 33,000 celebrations across all 50 states.

"School Choice is even more important to families due to the pandemic facing our nation," said Debroah Hendrix, executive director of Parents Challenge. "This pandemic has broadened the need to help parents identify the school options that are available in the El Paso County area. This school fair will be informative, resourceful, and fun. Families will receive resources to determine if their educational choice is meeting the needs of their scholar(s). Join Parents Challenge for this unprecedented school fair parade."

These activities are sponsored by Parents Challenge, an organization committed to expanding educational opportunities for students and parents in the Pikes Peak region.

National School Choice Week shines a spotlight on effective K-12 education options for children. As a not-for-profit effort, the Week focuses equally on traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home education options. Every January, participants plan tens of thousands of events and activities –– such as school fairs, open houses, and student showcases –– to raise awareness about school choice across all 50 states. Year-round, National School Choice Week develops resources and guides to assist families searching for schools or learning environments for their children. The effort is nonpolitical and nonpartisan and does not advocate for legislation. For more information visit schoolchoiceweek.com.

