School Fair Planned In El Monte To Celebrate National School Choice Week

EL MONTE, Calif., Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Parent Union will be hosting school fairs during National School Choice Week for the first time this year, including one planned for Thursday, Jan. 30. The event will include food, raffles, live entertainment, and other family fun.

The fair will take place 3:30-5:30 p.m. at YouthBuild Charter School of California, located at 3903 Tyler Avenue.

The goal of the event is to share information with parents about quality public education. It is planned to coincide with the history-making celebration of National School Choice Week 2020, which will feature more than 50,000 school choice events across all 50 states.

"Our first National School Choice Week School Fair at El Monte will be a fun, festive and educational event where families can learn more about public quality education and school choice in a spirit of celebration," said Cecilia Iglesias, director of Parent Union.

Parent Union is an organization of parents that have united with community members to ensure that all students receive an outstanding public education regardless of where they live.

As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 26 through February 1, 2020, more than 50,000 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com.

