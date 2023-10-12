School of Rock Aims to Amplify Music Education in Tacoma, Washington

Proven global brand with over two decades of experience identifies market as a prime spot for entrepreneurship through music

TACOMA, Wash. , Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- School of Rock , the leader in performance-based music education with over 345 schools across 15 global markets, is looking to expand its presence in Tacoma, Wash.

"Tacoma, strategically located in the Pacific Northwest's thriving music landscape, provides an unparalleled opportunity for us to expand our music education programs," said Rob Price, CEO of School of Rock. "Our unique, performance-based approach to music education aligns not only with the city's deep-seated musical traditions but also fills a critical gap by offering aspiring musicians practical, real-world performance opportunities. With Tacoma's supportive community and an increased emphasis on arts and cultural programs, we believe we've found the ideal home to nurture the next generation of talented musicians."

School of Rock provides students of all ages an exciting and engaging music education experience, which includes bass lessons , guitar lessons , singing lessons , drum lessons , and piano lessons . Drawing from all styles of rock and roll, School of Rock students learn theory and techniques via songs from legendary artists such as Aretha Franklin, Lenny Kravitz and Led Zeppelin.

With more than two decades of experience, School of Rock offers entrepreneurs the opportunity to quickly plug into a global brand with a proven business model. A testament to its mission and culture is the fact that many of its franchise owners started their journey as parents of students enrolled in School of Rock programs. These parents witnessed the positive effects of the programs first-hand on their children, leading them to seek a larger role within the School of Rock community. Through the power of music, prospective franchise owners have the chance to make a lasting impact on the lives of students and their communities as a whole.

"School of Rock isn't solely about music education; it's about helping to transform lives. In the 12+ years we've been with the brand both as parents and as franchise owners, we've had the honor of watching more than 1,000 School of Rock students evolve from humble beginners to college graduates and platinum album achievers, underscoring the power of this concept and the value of our investment," said Jon Scherrer, co-owner of School of Rock Lynnwood. "Whether you're a parent ready to witness your child's remarkable growth or an aspiring business owner looking to make a profound impact on your community, School of Rock is the place to be."

The initial investment for a School of Rock franchise is approximately $395,800 – $537,400 including a $49,900 franchise fee. Ideal candidates, or group of investors, will have a net worth of $350,000, of which $150,000 is liquid. Additionally, U.S. military veterans receive a special discount on their initial franchise fee.

About School of Rock

School of Rock helps aspiring musicians master skills, unleash creativity, and develop tools they need to thrive in life. Founded as a single school in Philadelphia, Pa., in 1998, School of Rock has become a rapidly growing international franchise with over 500 schools open and in development across 15 global markets. Since 2009, School of Rock has grown its student count from 4,000 to over 62,000. School of Rock offers a wide variety of music lessons , including guitar lessons , singing lessons and piano lessons . The company also sells musical instruments and music gear through its GearSelect program. School of Rock is proud to support Music Will (formerly Little Kids Rock), the National Museum of African American Music (NMAAM), and the Society for the Prevention of Teen Suicide (SPTS). School of Rock was awarded US Patent 10,891,872 in 2021 for its innovative music education method. School of Rock also has garnered the following industry awards: 2023 Global Franchise Grand Champion; 2023, 2022 and 2021 Global Franchise's Awards Best Children's Service and Education Franchise; 2023 Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 Top Children's Music Enrichment Brand; 2021 Franchise Innovation Award for Most Innovative Use of Customer-Facing Digital Tools; Franchise Business Review's 2023 Top 200 Franchises and Culture 200 list; 2020 Entrepreneur Magazine's Top 200 Franchise and the #1 Child Enrichment Franchise; and 2018 Forbes # 2 Best Franchise Medium-Level Investment Award and the #1 Music Franchise in America.

Follow School of Rock on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SchoolofRockUSA and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/SchoolofRockUSA .

For more information on School of Rock visit www.SchoolofRock.com or call 866-695-5515. To learn more about School of Rock franchise opportunities head to schoolofrock.com/franchising

SOURCE School of Rock