SCHOOL OF ROCK RECOGNIZED FOR CONTINUED GROWTH AND OPPORTUNITIES IN THE FRANCHISING INDUSTRY

CANTON, Mass., Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- School of Rock , the leader in performance-based music education, celebrates various accolades at the International Franchise Association (IFA) convention in Phoenix. At the convention, School of Rock franchisees Jason Kline and Cecelia Yi were awarded Franchisees of the Year for all they have done for franchising and their local communities.

"Our franchisees serve as the cornerstone of our franchise model, embodying our mission and values with unwavering dedication. It brings us immense pride to celebrate Jason and Cecilia for their recognition as Franchisees of the Year at this year's IFA convention. This esteemed honor is a testament to their relentless commitment not only to School of Rock but also to the students and families we serve," said Stacey Ryan, COO of School of Rock. "Their outstanding achievement, coupled with our recent Franchise Direct ranking and Global Franchise Awards recognition, reaffirms our commitment to positively impacting lives and empowering franchisees with the tools and support needed to thrive."

Jason and Cecilia Kline are a power couple owning five School of Rock locations and counting. In 2017, they opened their first location, School of Rock Elk Grove in Northern California, which became the first school to hit 300 students within two years of opening. Jason has a background in product development and graphic design, while Cecilia's background is in engineering. Together, they have developed an interest in real estate and property investment. The duo is known in the School of Rock community for identifying, purchasing, and renovating unique properties to create appealing spaces for students and families. Jason and Cecilia were recognized at this year's IFA convention as recipients of the Franchisees of the Year award for their unwavering dedication to music education, their continued financial and emotional investment in their employees, and changing the lives of over 1,000 students across their 5 schools.

"Owning a School of Rock is the best thing we could have done. The best check ever cashed is seeing the kids grow and rock on stage with confidence in their skills and success in the arts," said Jason Kline, School of Rock Elk Grove owner. "School of Rock allows us to make a positive impact on society while also achieving success. The leadership team is encouraging, supportive and brings a wealth of knowledge from the alumni owners to help us enhance our skill set and our schools. Being recognized as Franchisees of the Year is an honor, and we're excited to keep changing lives and serving the community."

School of Rock also received a highly commended recognition from the Global Franchise Awards for Best Children's Service & Education Franchise and was named among the top franchises by Franchise Direct's Top 100 Franchises. The Top 100 Franchises list by Franchise Direct is an informative resource in the franchise industry, providing prospects with insights about various successful franchise companies. The applicants were judged on the brand's business identity, business plan, training and support, and ability to innovate in an ever-changing market.

School of Rock's ranking in the Top 100 list, highly commended recognition by Global Franchise Awards and Franchisees of the Year award are all a testament to the company's strength, franchisee dedication and contentment, and the overall health of the business and the work done in the education space.



