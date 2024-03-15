School of Rock Targets San Francisco Bay Area for Music Education Franchise Expansion

Music education franchisor with over 360 schools across 15 global markets expanding small business ownership opportunities in California

SAN FRANCISCO, March 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- School of Rock , the leader in performance-based music education with over 360 schools across 15 global markets, is looking to expand its franchising opportunities in the San Francisco Bay Area, including the Fremont, Milpitas and Cupertino regions.

"San Francisco is one of the most innovative and culturally relevant music cities in the nation. It's renowned for its music festivals and prestigious schools like the San Francisco Conservatory of Music and Berklee College of Music, making it the ideal location to extend new franchise ownership opportunities," said Stacey Ryan, COO of School of Rock. "Our performance-based music education programs empower students of all ages and skill levels to develop their musical talents and build confidence both on stage and in life. As we grow, we aim to enrich San Francisco's storied musical tradition by fostering a community where students can discover the joy of making music together."

School of Rock provides students with an exciting and engaging music education experience, which includes bass lessons , guitar lessons , singing lessons , drum lessons and piano lessons . Drawing from all styles of rock and roll, School of Rock students learn music theory and techniques through popular songs from various legendary artists.

With more than two decades of experience, School of Rock offers entrepreneurs the opportunity to quickly plug into a global brand with a proven business model. A testament to its mission and culture is the fact that many of its franchise owners started their journey as parents of students enrolled in School of Rock programs. Through the power of music, prospective franchise owners have the chance to make a lasting impact on the lives of students and their communities as a whole.

Jason Kline and Cecilia Yi, the married franchising couple behind five School of Rock locations in Northern California and over 1,000 students and counting, are a prime example of that impact. Their success as owners has not only earned them recognition within their communities but also by the International Franchise Association, which named them 2024 Franchisees of the Year. Jason and Cecilia serve as a testament to the remarkable opportunities available to prospective owners and showcase what's achievable in the growing California market.

"Owning a School of Rock is an incredible journey filled with great joy and many rewards," said Cecelia Yi, owner of five School of Rock locations in Northern California. "We have people thanking us every day for providing a special place for their children to play music with their friends and for making a positive impact within our communities."

The initial investment for a School of Rock franchise is approximately $395,800 – $537,400 including a $49,900 franchise fee. Ideal candidates, or groups of investors, will have a net worth of $350,000, of which $150,000 is liquid. Additionally, U.S. military veterans receive a special discount on their initial franchise fee.



About School of Rock

School of Rock helps aspiring musicians master skills, unleash creativity and develop tools they need to thrive in life. Founded as a single school in Philadelphia, Pa., in 1998, School of Rock has become a rapidly growing international franchise with over 500 schools open and in development across 15 global markets. Since 2009, School of Rock has grown its student count from 4,000 to over 62,000. School of Rock offers a wide variety of music lessons , including guitar lessons , singing lessons and piano lessons . The company also sells musical instruments and music gear through its GearSelect program. School of Rock is proud to support Music Will (formerly Little Kids Rock), the National Museum of African American Music (NMAAM) and the Society for the Prevention of Teen Suicide (SPTS). School of Rock was awarded US Patent 10,891,872 in 2021 for its innovative music education method. School of Rock also has garnered the following industry awards: International Franchise Associations 2024 Franchisees of the Year; 2024 and 2023 Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 Top Children's Music Enrichment Brand; 2023 Global Franchise Grand Champion; 2023, 2022 and 2021 Global Franchise's Awards Best Children's Service and Education Franchise; 2024 Global Franchise Highly Commended Best Children's Service and Education Franchise Recognition; Franchise Business Review's 2024 and 2023 Top 200 Franchises and Culture 200 list; 2021 Franchise Innovation Award for Most Innovative Use of Customer-Facing Digital Tools; 2020 Entrepreneur Magazine's Top 200 Franchise and the #1 Child Enrichment Franchise; and 2018 Forbes # 2 Best Franchise Medium-Level Investment Award and the #1 Music Franchise in America.

