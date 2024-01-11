SCHOOL OF ROCK ENTERS 2024 ON A HIGH NOTE FOLLOWING 25TH ANNIVERSARY YEAR FILLED WITH RAPID GROWTH, STRATEGIC ALLIANCES AND INDUSTRY ACCLAIM

CANTON, Mass., Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- School of Rock , the leader in performance-based music education, announced today that its record-setting 25th anniversary year in 2023 concluded with 27 new franchise agreements awarded during a year the brand's global footprint increased by nearly 20%, indicating a strong trajectory for continued growth in 2024.

Heading into its 26th year of business now under the umbrella of Youth Enrichment Brands ("YEB"), the leading youth activities platform that acquired School of Rock in Q4 of last year , School of Rock is proudly serving nearly 65,000 students across its global network, reflecting a 195% increase in enrollment since 2022. Through major expansion milestones achieved in 2023 including the opening of its 350th location in Chile, School of Rock now boasts 282 domestic schools and 77 international schools spanning 15 markets, with hundreds of locations still under development.

Other highlights from School of Rock's successful 2023 include:

"In 2023, we made incredible strides that position us to make an even bigger impact in 2024 and beyond," said School of Rock CEO Rob Price, who was named by Ernst & Young as New England's Entrepreneur of the Year for 2023 . "We're embarking on this new year bigger and better than ever before, but we remain steadfast in our dedication to being an integral part of the communities we serve, fueled by purpose and committed to positive change that goes beyond just music."

With a commitment to expand this year well beyond its current 359 locations, School of Rock is already off to a strong start after announcing last week that it awarded master franchise agreements for four new countries, including Argentina, Bolivia, Ecuador and Uruguay.

Next month, School of Rock is set to take center stage in more ways than one at the IFA's 2023 convention at the Phoenix Convention Center in Phoenix, Arizona, from Feb. 17-20, 2024. School of Rock students will perform at the opening reception on Feb. 17 at 6:30 p.m., and multi-unit School of Rock franchise owner Kristen Kidd is scheduled to speak on navigating the leadership landscape on Feb. 17 at 11:45 a.m. Learn more at: https://www.franchise.org/convention .

For more information on School of Rock, visit www.SchoolofRock.com or call 866-695-5515. To learn more about School of Rock franchise opportunities , head to schoolofrock.com/franchising .

