School of Rock Heads to Summerfest 2019

MILWAUKEE, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- School of Rock, the leader in performance-based music education, returns to Milwaukee for the seventh year to take the stage at Summerfest, the world's largest music festival. Nearly 600 students from 44 School of Rock schools worldwide will play in their own student-led bands on multiple stages over a two-day span, June 29th to June 30th.

During the festival students will share the spotlight with some of the biggest names in the music industry including mainstream and legendary rock acts: Counting Crows, The Killers, Foreigner and more.

"At School of Rock, we know one of the best tools in music education is live performance and a taste for what it's like as a gigging professional musician," said Rob Price, CEO of School of Rock. "Summerfest is the perfect opportunity for our students to gain experience on real stages and interact with large crowds, while sharing the stage with musicians who inspire them every day."

Before taking the Summerfest stages, the students will perform at Bottom Lounge in Chicago, IL on Thursday, June 27th where they'll play their sets and generate buzz for the rest of their performances. Friday, June 28th brings them to The Rave, a historic venue in Milwaukee, where the students will get the feel for the city and its audiences before hitting the Summerfest stages the following day.

School of Rock provides students of all ages an exciting and engaging learning environment for taking guitar lessons, drum lessons, bass lessons, keyboard lessons, and singing lessons. Drawing from all styles of rock and roll, School of Rock students learn theory and techniques via songs from legendary artists such as Pink Floyd, Led Zeppelin, and Frank Zappa. Thanks to the school's performance-based approach, students around the world have gained superior instrumental skills and confidence on the big stage, with some moving on to record deals and larger platforms such as American Idol, The Voice and Broadway.

For more information on School of Rock, please visit www.SchoolofRock.com.

About School of Rock

School of Rock helps aspiring musicians master skills, unleash creativity, and develop tools they need to thrive in life. Founded as a single school in Philadelphia, PA in 1998, School of Rock has become a rapidly growing international franchise with 280 schools open and in development across nine global markets. Since 2009, School of Rock has grown student count from 4,000 to over 35,000. School of Rock offers a wide variety of music lessons , including guitar lessons , singing lessons and piano lessons .

