School of Rock Named a Top Recession-Proof Business for 2023 by Franchise Business Review

Independent Research Data Shows Franchisees Are Highly Satisfied with Their Investment in School of Rock

CANTON, Mass., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- School of Rock , the leader in performance-based music education, was recently named a top franchise by Franchise Business Review in its report on the Top Recession-Proof Franchises for 2023.

"As a leader in the music education industry, we take great pride in being recognized as a top recession-proof franchise, a reflection of the incredible value we bring our students and their families," said Rob Price, CEO of School of Rock. "Our success is a direct result of the tireless efforts of our franchisees and corporate team, who are committed to providing students with unparalleled learning experiences that not only build music skills but also foster creativity, confidence, and personal growth. This recognition reaffirms our belief that music has the power to transform lives, and we are honored to be at the forefront of this movement."

Franchise Business Review (FBR) provides the only rankings of franchises based solely on actual franchisee satisfaction and performance. FBR publishes its rankings of top franchises in its annual Guide to Today's Top Franchises , as well as in quarterly reports throughout the year that rank the top franchises in specific sectors.

School of Rock was among over 365 franchise brands, representing nearly 36,000 franchise owners that participated in Franchise Business Review's franchisee satisfaction survey over 18 months. School of Rock's franchisees were surveyed on 33 benchmark questions about their experience and satisfaction regarding critical areas of their franchise systems, including training & support, operations, franchisor/franchisee relations, culture, and financial opportunity.

"While no business is 100% recession-proof, these franchise businesses have demonstrated that they are highly recession-resistant based on historical performance," said Eric Stites, CEO of Franchise Business Review. "For people seeking to be their own boss, the Top 100 Recession-Proof businesses we identified this year not only have outstanding satisfaction among their owners—one of the most important factors to consider before investing in any franchise opportunity—but they have performed well in good times and bad and we feel they hold a strong advantage to outperform their competitors in the years ahead."

School of Rock maintained its impressive upward trajectory in 2022, with significant increases in both sales and enrollment. The average franchised School of Rock in the United States saw a 23.5% increase in same-school sales compared to the previous year, while average enrollment per unit increased from 170 to 192 students. These figures reflect a thriving brand with a growing global presence. School of Rock currently has over 62,000 students enrolled worldwide, and is poised for continued growth with 333 schools already in place in 15 countries and over 500 locations either open or under construction.

About School of Rock

School of Rock helps aspiring musicians master skills, unleash creativity, and develop tools they need to thrive in life. Founded as a single school in Philadelphia, Pa., in 1998, School of Rock has become a rapidly growing international franchise with over 500 schools open and in development across 15 global markets. Since 2009, School of Rock has grown its student count from 4,000 to over 60,000. School of Rock offers a wide variety of music lessons , including guitar lessons , singing lessons and piano lessons . The company also sells musical instruments and music gear through its GearSelect program. School of Rock is proud to support Music Will (formerly Little Kids Rock), the National Museum of African American Music (NMAAM), and the Society for the Prevention of Teen Suicide (SPTS). School of Rock was awarded US Patent 10,891,872 in 2021 for its innovative music education method. School of Rock also has garnered the following industry awards: 2023 Global Franchise Grand Champion; 2023, 2022 and 2021 Global Franchise's Awards Best Children's Service and Education Franchise; 2023 Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 Top Children's Music Enrichment Brand; 2021 Franchise Innovation Award for Most Innovative Use of Customer-Facing Digital Tools; Franchise Business Review's 2023 Top 200 Franchises and Culture 200 list; Franchise Business Review's 2023 Top Recession-Proof Business; 2020 Entrepreneur Magazine's Top 200 Franchise and the #1 Child Enrichment Franchise; and 2018 Forbes # 2 Best Franchise Medium-Level Investment Award and the #1 Music Franchise in America.

About Franchise Business Review

Franchise Business Review (FBR) is a leading market research firm serving the franchise sector. FBR measures the satisfaction and engagement of franchisees and franchise employees and publishes various guides and reports for entrepreneurs considering an investment in a franchise business. Since 2005, FBR has surveyed hundreds of thousands of franchise owners and over 1,200 leading franchise companies. FBR publishes free and unbiased franchisee satisfaction research reports throughout the year online at http://www.FranchiseBusinessReview.com . To read our publications, visit https://franchisebusinessreview.com/page/publications/ .

