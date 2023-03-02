School Of Rock Seeks Franchise Expansion in Milwaukee to Broaden Music Opportunities for Aspiring Local Musicians

MILWAUKEE, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- School of Rock , the leader in performance-based music education with over 325 schools across 15 global markets, is looking to expand its presence in Milwaukee to meet the demand for quality music education programs.

"At School of Rock, we are proud to have nurtured hundreds of thousands of talented musicians, many of whom have taken the stage at Milwaukee's Summerfest, one of the largest music festivals in the world," said Rob Price, CEO of School of Rock. "Our mission goes beyond merely imparting music knowledge to our students. We strive to empower them with the skills, confidence, and creativity needed to succeed in both music and life. As we look to the future, we are excited to broaden our impact and provide more young people with the opportunity to receive music education and unmatched performance opportunities in this thriving market."

With more than two decades of experience, School of Rock offers entrepreneurs the opportunity to quickly plug into a global brand with a proven business model. Through the power of music, prospective franchise investors have the ability to positively impact the lives of their students and their community as a whole.

"Milwaukee is a city on the rise with its thriving cultural scene, making it a perfect place for a School of Rock franchise," says Matt McFarland, owner of School of Rock Shorewood. "With events like Summerfest and a bustling music scene, Milwaukee has a lot to offer. Our Shorewood location has had a significant impact, having reached thousands of families with our community-enriching program and introducing them to the ever-evolving and powerful language of music."

School of Rock's approach to music education is unique. Whereas traditional music education approaches focus on teaching music only through one-on-one lessons, School of Rock's METHOD™ combines one-on-one instruction with group rehearsals and live performances, starting students on their musical journey by playing songs that inspire them. The integrated SongFirst® approach teaches students techniques and theory while also helping them apply those skills when performing with other musicians. This results in remarkable musical proficiency.

The initial investment for a School of Rock franchise is approximately $395,800 – $537,400 including a $49,900 franchise fee. Ideal candidates have a net worth of $350,000, of which $150,000 is liquid. Additionally, Veterans receive a special discount on their initial franchise fee.

School of Rock provides students of all ages an exciting and engaging music education experience, which includes bass lessons , guitar lessons , singing lessons , drum lessons , and piano lessons . Drawing from all styles of rock and roll, School of Rock students learn theory and techniques via songs from legendary artists such as Aretha Franklin, Lenny Kravitz, and Led Zeppelin. Thanks to the school's performance-based approach, students around the world have gained superior musical proficiency, with some moving on to record deals and larger platforms such as American Idol, The Voice and Broadway.

For more information on School of Rock visit www.SchoolofRock.com or call 866-695-5515. To learn more about School of Rock franchise opportunities visit http://franchising.schoolofrock.com/

About School of Rock

School of Rock helps aspiring musicians master skills, unleash creativity, and develop tools they need to thrive in life. Founded as a single school in Philadelphia, Pa., in 1998, School of Rock has become a rapidly growing international franchise with over 500 schools open and in development across 15 global markets. Since 2009, School of Rock has grown its student count from 4,000 to nearly 60,000. School of Rock offers a wide variety of music lessons , including guitar lessons , singing lessons and piano lessons . The company also sells musical instruments and music gear through its GearSelect program. School of Rock is proud to support Music Will (formerly Little Kids Rock), the National Museum of African American Music (NMAAM), and the Society for the Prevention of Teen Suicide (SPTS). School of Rock was awarded US Patent 10,891,872 in 2021 for its innovative music education method. School of Rock also has garnered the following industry awards: 2022 and 2021 Global Franchise's Awards Best Children's Service and Education Franchise; 2023 Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 Top Children's Music Enrichment Brand; 2021 Franchise Innovation Award for Most Innovative Use of Customer-Facing Digital Tools; Franchise Business Review's 2023 Top 200 Franchises and Culture 200 list; 2020 Entrepreneur Magazine's Top 200 Franchise and the #1 Child Enrichment Franchise; and 2018 Forbes # 2 Best Franchise Medium-Level Investment Award and the #1 Music Franchise in America.

