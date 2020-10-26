School of Rock Supports Independent Venue Week

CANTON, Mass., Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- School of Rock, the leader in performance based music education, is providing support to Independent Venue Week, taking place Oct. 24-30. The annual event recognizes and celebrates all that independent venues have done for the live music scene.

This year, with COVID-19 considerations, more than 100 independent venues from around the U.S. will provide online programming or participate in other ways throughout the week. Additionally, a memorabilia auction will take place to raise funds for the National Independent Venue Association (NIVA) Emergency Relief Fund , allowing fans the chance to own a piece of music history while providing much-needed assistance to independent venues and promoters. School of Rock will be donating to the fund as well as inviting its students to attend the programming.

"Independent venues are the stages where many musicians got their start, and as we take students through the journey of becoming musicians, these venues are paramount to the success of our performance-based education model," said Rob Price, CEO of School of Rock. "Our students play over 4,000 shows a year in independent venues across the world and with all the challenges COVID-19 has presented this year, it's more important than ever to support them for the vitality and longevity of the music community."

Independent Venue Week discussion panels will feature professionals from all aspects of the live music industry to discuss their experiences, expertise, and what the future looks like for live events. Topics will include what venues can do to build and diversify their audience, how live events are adapting to a virtual world, and the importance these stages have to the economy and community. Thursday, Oct. 29, will be an entire day to Get Schooled, which will feature programming aimed towards students getting their start in the live music and events industry.

