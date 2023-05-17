School of Rock's House Band Shares the Stage with Music Icons at Governors Ball Music Festival

CANTON, Mass., May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 27 School of Rock House Band students from various locations across New York State will join Grammy-winning artists Kendrick Lamar, Lizzo, and ODESZA on stage at the Governors Ball Music Festival. The iconic festival is set to take place from Friday, June 9th through Sunday, June 11th at Flushing Meadows Corona Park in Queens, NY.

As part of School of Rock's Performance Program, all students can audition for a position in their school's House Band. School of Rock's House Band provides students under 18 with the chance to participate in a gigging band alongside their peers from the school. Once chosen, House Band members become leaders in the School of Rock community and perform live shows at local venues throughout the year. School of Rock students have played at other major festivals including Lollapalooza, Rock in Rio, and Summerfest.

"Our School of Rock House Band students are ready to turn up the volume and rock the stage alongside major music artists at the Governors Ball Music Festival," said Rob Price, the CEO of School of Rock. "It's an extraordinary chance for these young talents to unleash their musical prowess and soak in the spotlight, performing in front of thousands of fans. As a community that fosters the growth of young musicians, we're delighted to witness our students thrive and showcase their potential. Get ready to be blown away by the next generation of rockstars."

The Governors Ball Music Festival (GovBall.com) is an annual event produced by Founders Entertainment and held in New York City. Making its debut in 2011 as a one-day festival, Governors Ball quickly grew to a three-day, multi-stage event. Deemed New York City's "premier outdoor pop event" by The New York Times, and "New York City's best music festival" by New York magazine, Governors Ball is routinely heralded as one of the top live music events in North America and the world at large.

"We're so excited to have students from School of Rock Queens and Brooklyn playing at The Governors Ball this year," said Tom Russell, Co-Founder of Founders Entertainment. "We're honored that over the past decade the festival has become a formative live music experience for so many young New Yorkers. We love to showcase talented emerging musicians and then watch them grow to great heights. Billie Eilish played early in the day in 2018 and then came back a few years later to headline. We can't wait to see the kids from School of Rock perform their sets, and you never know, one of them might just end up closing out the main stage at a future Gov Ball."

School of Rock provides students of all ages an exciting and engaging music education experience, which includes bass lessons , guitar lessons , singing lessons , drum lessons , and piano lessons . Drawing from all styles of rock and roll, School of Rock students learn theory and techniques via songs from legendary artists such as Aretha Franklin, Lenny Kravitz, and Led Zeppelin. Thanks to the school's performance-based approach, students around the world have gained superior musical proficiency, with some moving on to record deals and larger platforms such as American Idol, The Voice and Broadway.

