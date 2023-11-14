SchoolsFirst FCU Sponsors Sacramento State Athletics

Credit union recognizes campus MVPs from the College of Education during halftime ceremony

at Hornets vs. Montana State Football Game on Oct. 21

TUSTIN, Calif., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union, the largest credit union serving school employees and their families, today announced that the Credit Union served as the presenting partner for the Sacramento State Hornets football team at the Oct. 21 home game against the Montana State Bobcats, with 17,000 in attendance. During halftime, Josh Smith, vice president, school and community relations, at SchoolsFirst FCU, and Sacramento State Athletics Director Mark Orr recognized the game's campus MVPs from the College of Education, including its Dean, Dr. Sasha Sidorkin, and Drs. Deidre Sessoms, Jenna Porter, Sue Hobbs and Elizabeth Morgan.

As part of the sponsorship, Sacramento area school employees and Sacramento State faculty and staff received complimentary Sacramento State Hornets sunshades from SchoolsFirst FCU. Going forward, the credit union will host additional faculty and staff appreciation events at Hornets games during the 2023-24 school year.

"Our organization is proud to serve school employees and their families, and we are honored to recognize faculty and staff at Sacramento State who are dedicated to providing a world-class education," said Josh Smith, vice president, school and community relations, at SchoolsFirst FCU. "We appreciate these MVPs for their commitment to the academic success of their students and their positive impact in our community."

