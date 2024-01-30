SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union Sponsors Los Rios Community College District Spring Convocation

Credit Union provided support and speaker for first in-person districtwide convening in six years

TUSTIN, Calif., Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union, the largest credit union serving school employees and their families, served as a sponsor of the Los Rios Community College District Spring Convocation, which was held on Friday, Jan. 12, at American River College in Sacramento. In addition to American River College, the Los Rios colleges include Cosumnes River College, Folsom Lake College, and Sacramento City College, serving nearly 70,000 students throughout the Sacramento region.

The SchoolsFirst FCU sponsorship provided breakfast, lunch and support for the Convocation, which was the first in-person districtwide convening in six years. Participants at the event included the Los Rios Community College District's Chancellor and College Presidents, as well as faculty, classified, and administrative staff. The program featured a keynote from Sacramento State President Dr. Luke Wood and a panel discussion with Ethnic Studies faculty from the four colleges.

In addition, Josh Smith, vice president, school and community relations, at SchoolsFirst FCU, addressed those in attendance to express the Credit Union's unwavering support for the education community, in particular the employees of the district.

"We're honored to serve as a longtime supporter of the Los Rios Community College District and the contributions made by the faculty and staff to the future careers of their students," said Smith of SchoolsFirst FCU. "Each college within the Los Rios Community College District provides an affordable way for students to earn degrees and certificates that help them build a meaningful and productive future."

About SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union:

SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union is the fifth largest credit union in the country and has been recognized by Forbes as the number one credit union in California. Serving school employees and their families, the organization is dedicated to delivering World-Class Personal Service and improving the financial lives of its Members. Today they serve more than 1.3 million Members with a full range of financial products and services. SchoolsFirst FCU was founded in 1934, when 126 school employees pooled $1,200 and established a Member-owned cooperative to help improve each other's lives. In 2022, the Credit Union reported nearly $28 billion in assets and remains the largest credit union in California. For more information about SchoolsFirst FCU, visit schoolsfirstfcu.org.

Insured by NCUA.

News Releases in Similar Topics

