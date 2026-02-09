SchoolWise Partners Advises Birch Tree Academy on Sale to Busy Bees North America

MIAMI, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SchoolWise Partners announced today that it acted as the exclusive sell-side financial advisor to the former owners of Birch Tree Academy in the sale of their schools to Busy Bees North America ("BBNA"), one of North America's leading early childhood education providers.

"We're thrilled to welcome Birch Tree Academy into the Busy Bees family," said Darla Kestle, CEO of Busy Bees North America. "This partnership reflects our shared commitment to giving every child the best start in life. Birch Tree Academy brings a long-standing reputation for providing nurturing, high-quality early learning environments, and our priority is to continue the exceptional education experiences for families across the region."

Birch Tree Academy is a respected early childhood education provider offering STEM-based programs for infants through pre-kindergarten. Its six Washington locations blend academic enrichment with safe, nurturing environments designed to support both individual and social development.

"This partnership marks an exciting new chapter for Birch Tree Academy," said Natalie Levy, Founder of Birch Tree Academy. "With Busy Bees' support and shared values, we can reach more families and continue delivering innovative, high-quality learning experiences." Busy Bees North America now operates 270 centers across the United States and Canada, expanding its footprint across thirteen U.S. states, including Washington.

SchoolWise Partners advised the Birch Tree Academy shareholders throughout the transaction, including buyer outreach, diligence coordination, and closing execution. "This transaction reflects what we believe the market values most: strong operators, great cultures, and durable demand in high-quality early childhood education," said Ben Mayer from SchoolWise Partners. "SchoolWise Partners was pleased to advise the founding owners of Birch Tree Academy in navigating buyer outreach, diligence, and closing. Natalie and Marc Levy built an exceptional program, and we're excited to see the schools continue to thrive under BBNA's stewardship."

The original transaction announcement by Busy Bees North America can be found at:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/busy-bees-north-america-expands-into-washington-state-with-acquisition-of-thirteen-premier-early-learning-schools-302679099.html

About SchoolWise Partners

SchoolWise Partners is the nation's leading advisory firm focused exclusively on supporting providers of early and secondary education in the United States. The firm advises owners of school businesses nationwide, delivering sell-side and buy-side advisory, valuation guidance, and end-to-end transaction management. With deep sector expertise and an extensive network of strategic buyers and private equity-backed groups, SchoolWise Partners runs disciplined, competitive processes designed to maximize value, protect confidentiality, and drive a smooth, on-time closing.

About Birch Tree Academy

Birch Tree Academy is a Washington-based early childhood education provider offering STEM-based programs for infants through pre-kindergarten. The organization operates six schools in the greater Seattle area and is known for its nurturing environments, academic enrichment, and strong commitment to children, families, and educators.

About Busy Bees North America

Busy Bees North America is a leading early years education provider with more than 270 schools across Canada and the United States, including locations in Arizona, California, Delaware, Connecticut, Illinois, Kentucky, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Washington. The organization is committed to delivering exceptional, high-quality education through its innovative, proprietary curriculum designed to spark curiosity and nurture a lifelong love of learning that gives every child the best start in life.

SOURCE SchoolWise Partners