SchoolWise Partners Facilitates Sale of Premier Atlanta-Area Early Learning Center to Cadence Education

MIAMI, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SchoolWise Partners ("SchoolWise"), the nation's leading sell-side advisor to owners of early childhood education businesses, is pleased to announce the successful closing of East Cobb Prep, a premier early learning center located in the greater Atlanta metropolitan area. SchoolWise Partners acted as the exclusive sell-side advisor to the owners of East Cobb Prep.

Under the terms of the transaction, Cadence Education, one of the largest and most respected early childhood education operators in the United States, acquired both the operating company and the underlying real estate. This integrated "OpCo-PropCo" transaction ensures long-term operational stability for the families, staff, and the surrounding community.

"Selling both our childcare business and the underlying real estate was a complex and emotional decision, and having the right advisory team made all the difference," said Marguerite O'Brien, Erin Fleishman and Kelli Milz, former owners of East Cobb Prep. "SchoolWise Partners brought deep industry knowledge, a disciplined process, and steady guidance at every stage of the transaction. They helped us navigate buyer conversations, structure a deal that met our financial and legacy goals, and ultimately close with confidence. We couldn't have asked for a better partner throughout this process."

The transaction reflects continued strategic interest from scaled operators seeking high-quality, community-anchored schools with strong operating fundamentals and real estate alignment. By marketing the operating business and real estate together, SchoolWise was able to drive a streamlined process and deliver an outcome aligned with both economic and legacy objectives.

"This transaction underscores the importance of running a structured, confidential, and data-driven process when marketing both an operating childcare business and the underlying real estate," said Scott Verdine, Director at SchoolWise Partners. "By positioning East Cobb Prep effectively and aligning it with the right strategic partner, we were able to deliver a clean execution and a highly favorable outcome for our clients."

About East Cobb Prep East Cobb Prep is a well-established early childhood education provider serving families in one of metro Atlanta's most desirable suburban communities. The school is known for its strong academic programming, experienced leadership team, and reputation for delivering high-quality care in a nurturing environment.

About SchoolWise Partners SchoolWise Partners is a middle-market advisory firm focused exclusively on supporting for-profit providers of early and secondary education. The firm advises owners on strategic alternatives, including full or partial business sales, real estate monetization, and integrated OpCo-PropCo transactions. Through its disciplined process and deep sector expertise, SchoolWise Partners helps clients maximize value while preserving culture, continuity, and long-term legacy.

