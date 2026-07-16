SchoolWise Partners Advises on Sale of Little Learning Academy to Fractal Education

MIAMI, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SchoolWise Partners ("SchoolWise"), the nation's leading sell-side advisor to owners of early childhood education businesses, is pleased to announce the successful sale of Little Learning Academy, a two-unit early childhood education provider serving the greater Houston metropolitan area. SchoolWise Partners acted as the exclusive sell-side advisor to the owners throughout the transaction.

Under the terms of the transaction, Fractal Education, a rapidly growing operator of high-quality early learning schools, acquired both the operating company and the underlying real estate. The integrated OpCo-PropCo transaction positions the schools for continued investment and long-term growth while ensuring continuity for enrolled families, dedicated staff, and the surrounding communities.

"Selling our business was one of the most important decisions we've ever made, and SchoolWise Partners exceeded our expectations every step of the way," said the former owners of Little Learning Academy. "Their knowledge of the childcare industry, disciplined sale process, and unwavering commitment to our goals allowed us to achieve an outcome that protected both our financial interests and the legacy we worked so hard to build. We are excited to see Fractal Education continue serving our families and investing in our schools for years to come."

The transaction reflects continued demand from sophisticated strategic buyers seeking established early childhood education platforms with strong community reputations, attractive real estate, and meaningful opportunities for future growth. Through a structured, confidential marketing process, SchoolWise Partners successfully identified the right long-term partner and guided the transaction from initial marketing through closing.

"Little Learning Academy represented an outstanding opportunity for the right strategic buyer," said Scott Verdine, Director at SchoolWise Partners. "The schools had built an exceptional reputation within their communities, and by executing a comprehensive, competitive sale process, we were able to deliver an outcome that aligned with our clients' financial objectives while preserving the culture and long-term success of the business. We are proud to have helped facilitate this next chapter alongside our client."

About Little Learning Academy

Little Learning Academy is a premier early childhood education provider serving families throughout the greater Houston area. The schools are recognized for their nurturing learning environments, experienced educators, and commitment to delivering high-quality early childhood education that prepares children for lifelong success.

About SchoolWise Partners

SchoolWise Partners is a middle-market advisory firm focused exclusively on serving owners of for-profit early childhood and secondary education businesses. The firm advises clients on strategic alternatives, including full and partial business sales, real estate monetizations, recapitalizations, and integrated OpCo-PropCo transactions. Through its disciplined transaction process and deep industry expertise, SchoolWise Partners helps owners maximize value while preserving the legacy they have built.

For more information, visit www.schoolwisepartners.com.

SOURCE SchoolWise Partners