SchoolWise Partners advises The Suzuki School

MIAMI, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SchoolWise Partners, the nation's leading sell-side advisor to owners of early childhood, primary and secondary schools, announced on February 17th, 2023 that it acted as the exclusive financial advisor to both The Suzuki School and the Montessori Teacher Education Institute (MTEI), in their sale to Cadence Education, a leading early education provider.

The Suzuki School, a paradigm for excellence in the field of early childhood education, was founded in 1976. It is among the first schools of its kind in the United States. MTEI was founded in 2013 to address the need to provide professional development to aspiring teachers. MTEI is a teacher training facility that has turned out some of the country's leading educators over the years and many of America's schools play host to its graduates.

"We are thankful to SchoolWise Partners, who acted as the exclusive sell-side advisor to The Suzuki School, our family and our shareholders on this transaction. I was attracted to Cadence Education because of its commitment to quality education and high standards. I knew it would continue the legacy that our original founder, Dr. Shinichi Suzuki, began in 1976 when the school was founded and that new opportunities for our highly committed employees would arise. Over the last five decades we have diligently worked to build an outstanding reputation. " said Paula Charles, President and CEO of The Suzuki School.

"We are delighted to announce the acquisition of The Suzuki School and the Montessori Teacher Education Institute of Atlanta as they both become part of the Cadence Education family," said Leigh-Ellen Louie, CEO of Cadence Education.

"As the exclusive sell-side advisor for The Suzuki School, MTEI, and their shareholders, we are pleased to have consummated a highly successful transaction. It was a delight working with Paula and our team ran a discreet, strategic and competitive process to achieve a fantastic outcome for her and her team." Ben Mayer, Managing Partner of SchoolWise Partners said.

"I am happy for Paula and Robert Charles, their partners, and the rest of The Suzuki School family. We believe Cadence Education is a strong partner to help write the school's next chapter and will look forward to cheering them on. We couldn't be more pleased for The Suzuki School team with whom we worked closely throughout this transaction." Charlie Zamora, Managing Partner of SchoolWise Partners said.

About SchoolWise Partners

SchoolWise Partners (SwP) is the nation's leading sell-side advisory firm that provides strategic services to owners and operators of preschools, primary, and secondary schools. SwP's principals and its team have deep experience as former owners of 42 private schools combined with profound institutional knowledge in the fields of finance, private equity, investment banking, and accounting. It is uniquely positioned as an advisor to school owners and, since its founding, SwP has helped hundreds of owners throughout the U.S. realize value in excess of $1 billion.

SchoolWise Partners' passion for education inspires us to not only create value for our clients. We exclusively assist owners of early childhood, primary, and secondary school owners realize value that is often left behind because they are under-represented. SwP's mission is to ensure all the hard work that school owners invest to educate America's children is returned to them at the appropriate time and in the appropriate manner. We strive to embody the highest standards of integrity, excellence, commitment, stewardship, and partnership.

About The Suzuki School and the Montessori Teacher Education Institute

Established in 1976, The Suzuki Schools are among the premier providers of early childhood education in the country, serving children between the ages of 3 months and 6 years old across three (3) prime locations in Atlanta, Georgia. MTEI is a leading teacher training facility. It is one of America's elite schools.

