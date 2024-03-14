SchoolWise Partners Anticipates Surge in Early 2024 M&A Activity Amidst Record Market Highs

MIAMI, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --SchoolWise Partners, the premier advisor for early childhood, primary, and secondary school transactions, is gearing up for a prolific first half of 2024, buoyed by a surge in M&A within the education sector. As the market continues to reach unprecedented highs, SchoolWise Partners foresees a robust influx of M&A activity, indicative of the sector's strong performance amidst record market levels.

With the education sector experiencing heightened M&A activity, SchoolWise Partners stands at the forefront, positioned as the top advisor in the industry. Leveraging its expertise and comprehensive market insights, SchoolWise Partners is poised to navigate this dynamic landscape and facilitate successful transactions for its clients.

"The early education sector is witnessing a remarkable surge in M&A activity, coinciding with the unprecedented highs in the current market," noted Benjamin Mayer, Managing Partner at SchoolWise Partners. "As the leading advisor in the sector, SchoolWise Partners is committed to providing strategic guidance and delivering exceptional results for our clients during this opportune period."

"With heightened activity, purchasers have demonstrated a willingness to offer premium valuations for top-performing and reputable educational institutions. The trend towards industry consolidation is accelerating," stated Charlie Zamora, Managing Partner at SchoolWise Partners.

As market conditions remain favorable and M&A activity in the education sector continues to soar, SchoolWise Partners remains steadfast in its commitment to assisting clients in achieving their strategic objectives and capitalizing on growth opportunities.

About SchoolWise Partners

SchoolWise Partners (SwP) is the nation's leading sell-side advisory firm that provides strategic services to owners and operators of preschools, primary, and secondary schools. SwP's principals and its team have deep experience as former owners of 42 private schools combined with profound institutional knowledge in the fields of finance, private equity, investment banking, and accounting. It is uniquely positioned as an advisor to school owners and, since its founding, SwP has helped hundreds of owners throughout the U.S. realize value in excess of $1 billion.

SchoolWise Partners' passion for education inspires us to not only create value for our clients. We exclusively assist owners of early childhood, primary, and secondary school owners realize value that is often left behind because they are under-represented. SwP's mission is to ensure all the hard work that school owners invest to educate America's children is returned to them at the appropriate time and in the appropriate manner. We strive to embody the highest standards of integrity, excellence, commitment, stewardship, and partnership.

