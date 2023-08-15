SchoolWise Partners Celebrates Placement on Inc. 5000 as the 470th Fastest-Growing Company

MIAMI, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SchoolWise Partners ("SchoolWise"), the nation's leading sell-side advisor to owners of early childhood, proudly announces its inclusion on the esteemed Inc. 5000 list for 2023. Recognized as the 470th fastest-growing private company in the United States, this placement stands as a testament to SchoolWise's commitment to excellence, innovation, and its unwavering dedication to improving the early childhood education landscape.

The Inc. 5000 list, compiled annually by Inc. Magazine, is one of the most prestigious honors for private companies in the U.S., spotlighting the nation's most successful, dynamic, and growth-driven organizations. To be named to such an elite group acknowledges SchoolWise Partners' sustained growth, exceptional service, and leadership in the industry.

"We are both humbled and exhilarated by this recognition," said Charlie Zamora, Managing Partner of SchoolWise Partners. Ben Mayer, Managing Partner of SchoolWise Partners, said "Our team has worked relentlessly to realize our mission of being the first-choice advisor for those in need of sell-side services in this highly fragmented industry. Being named to the Inc. 5000 is a tremendous affirmation that our efforts are making a significant impact."

With a firm understanding of where the early education industry has been, and where it is going – SchoolWise Partners strives to maximize outcomes, identify areas of alignment and accelerate growth and impact across the early education industry. SchoolWise Partners was built on the understanding that smaller sized transactions deserve the same level of high service and attention that the mega-deals receive. SchoolWise thrive in attentive service, creative ideas, skilled execution, and extraordinary value creation.

Earning a spot on the esteemed Inc. 5000 list isn't new territory for the founders of SchoolWise. Before their successful journey with SchoolWise Partners, Ben and Charlie founded and developed a highly notable private school company called Endeavor Schools. Starting with two schools in 2012, Endeavor Schools quickly grew to amass 42 locations across 11 states by 2018. The Inc. 5000 recognized the growth of Endeavor Schools in 2018 with a placement on the Inc. 5000. Ben and Charlie's consistent recognition is a testament to their dedication and prowess in the realms of education and business leadership.

This acknowledgment by Inc. Magazine serves as a springboard for SchoolWise Partners, propelling the team to aim even higher and to continue pushing boundaries. "We see this not just as a milestone but as a stepping stone to greater achievements," added Charlie Zamora. "We're immensely grateful to our dedicated team, our loyal clients, and all those who have believed in and supported our vision. This accolade is as much theirs as it is ours."

About SchoolWise Partners

SchoolWise Partners is a middle market advisory firm focused exclusively on supporting for-profit providers of early and secondary education. Our firm advises those that are considering strategic options, such as selling their school business or real estate, and seeking to maximize value and unlock liquidity. As a result of our expertise and strategic approach, our firm has helped clients exceed valuation benchmarks, achieve maximum financial value, and set the stage for securing its client's legacy while taking care of its teachers and families.

SchoolWise Partners is the only firm that combines an institutional, investment banking background with actual "school ownership" experience from developing and managing a family of 42 private schools. We have used this unique experience to successfully complete more than $750 million in transaction value on behalf of our clients as advisors in the education industry. Our extensive experience as both school owners and strategic advisors gives us a nuanced understanding of the challenges and opportunities in the market, and allows us to provide tailored solutions that deliver the best possible outcomes for our clients.

