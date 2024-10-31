Schuman Cheese Acquires Trugman-Nash, Expanding Its Premium Cheese Portfolio with Renowned Brands

Partnership Includes Ownership of the #1 Australian Cheddar Brand in the U.S., Old Croc, and Exclusive U.S. Distribution Rights for Organic British Cheddar Brands

FAIRFIELD, N.J., Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Schuman Cheese, a family-owned business with a rich heritage spanning over 75 years, is proud to announce the acquisition of Trugman-Nash LLC from Allied Dairy, Inc., welcoming a range of high-quality cheddar offerings to its portfolio. This acquisition includes the ownership of Old Croc, the U.S. market leader for Australian cheddar, and exclusive U.S. distribution rights for renowned Organic Herd British cheddar brands produced by the Organic Milk Suppliers Co-operative.

"We're excited to bring these outstanding Trugman-Nash brands into the Schuman Cheese family," said Ian Schuman, Import Business Manager of Schuman Cheese. "This acquisition strengthens our position in the specialty cheese market by adding to our best-in-class portfolio of imported cheeses from exceptional partners all over the world."

Of the incredible cheddar brands entering the portfolio, the highly regarded Old Croc brand is particularly noteworthy. Known for its bold flavor and aged Australian cheddar, Old Croc has become a staple in American households. The brand's collection of offerings includes:

Chunks : Sharp Cheddar, Smoked Sharp Cheddar, Extra Sharp Cheddar, and Grand Reserve Cheddar

: Sharp Cheddar, Smoked Sharp Cheddar, Extra Sharp Cheddar, and Grand Reserve Cheddar Bites, Slices & Spreads: Sharp Cheddar Cheese Snacks (Bites), Cheese Variety Pack (Slices), and an array of spreadable cheddars including Sharp Cheddar, Bacon & Jalapeno, and Port Wine

Old Croc's signature cheddar is crafted from milk sourced exclusively from grass-fed cows, delivering a rich, natural flavor that cheese lovers will appreciate. Allison Schuman, Chief Revenue Officer of Schuman Cheese, remarked, "Part of what made this acquisition so exciting was the remarkable growth of the Old Croc brand, thanks in large part to the excellent work of Allied Dairy Inc. We look forward to building on their success and appreciate them entrusting us with the brand's stewardship." The inclusion of this esteemed brand enhances Schuman Cheese's already extensive portfolio of premium cheeses, offering customers an even wider array of vibrant, bold, and high-quality cheese selections.

Schuman Cheese is also thrilled to become the exclusive U.S. distribution partner of Organic Herd, the producer of British Organic Dairy Co.™ cheddar and Kingdom Organic aged cheddar cheese. This partnership with organic dairy farmers who adhere to the very highest level of sustainable farming and animal welfare practices aligns with Schuman Cheese's focus on meeting growing consumer demand for superior products.

The acquisition allows Schuman Cheese to retain Trugman-Nash's established retail presence, ensuring a seamless transition for customers and buyers. As a fourth-generation family-owned company, Schuman Cheese continues to evolve and innovate in the cheese industry, delivering the highest quality products with a deep commitment to craftsmanship.

Founded in New York in 1945, Schuman Cheese has grown into a highly lauded leader in the cheese industry worldwide. The family has set the standard for integrity, excellence, and loyalty for four generations, exemplified by their premium cheeses and lasting partnerships. Today, decades since their first import, Schuman's team of skilled cheesemakers craft their world-class cheeses in Wisconsin, adding to their robust import business. At Schuman Cheese, they take pride in the products offered and remain committed to the mission and values established by Arthur Schuman. Discover their distinctive cheeses and latest innovations Schuman Cheese delights in sharing at SchumanCheese.com

For more information about Schuman Cheese, please visit https://www.schumancheese.com/our-cheeses.

