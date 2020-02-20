Schwarzkopf® partners with TerraCycle® to launch hair care packaging recycling programs

TRENTON, N.J., Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Schwarzkopf®, a global leader in hair care solutions and brand of Henkel, has partnered with international recycling leader TerraCycle® to make their retail hair care, color and styling products recyclable nationwide. As of January 1st, consumers are invited to collect and mail-in the empty product packaging from participating Schwarzkopf hair care products, including the brands göt2b styling & color, Color Ultime, Keratin Color and the newly launched Simply Color.

"Hair care products are a staple in the daily routines of countless consumers," said TerraCycle CEO and Founder, Tom Szaky. "The launch of the Schwarzkopf Recycling Programs represents an exciting opportunity to divert a large category of waste from landfills. We look forward to partnering with this forward-thinking company for many years to come and continue to offer sustainable solutions to traditionally hard to recycle packaging."

"The expansion of Henkel's partnership with TerraCycle is an important part of Henkel's commitment to a circular economy for plastic and sustainable packaging, and our target of ensuring 100 percent of our Beauty and Laundry & Home Care packaging is recyclable, reusable or compostable by 2025," adds Martina Spinatsch, Vice President, R&D, Beauty Care, Henkel North America.

Elements of the Schwarzkopf/ TerraCycle partnership include the following programs:

Schwarzkopf Aerosols Recycling Program : Consumers wishing to recycle their Schwarzkopf-branded empty aerosol containers are invited to sign up on the program page https://www.terracycle.com/en-US/brigades/schwarzkopf-aerosol. When ready to ship the packaging waste, simply download a free shipping label, package the empty aerosol containers in the box of your choice and send it to TerraCycle for recycling.

: Consumers wishing to recycle their Schwarzkopf-branded empty aerosol containers are invited to sign up on the program page https://www.terracycle.com/en-US/brigades/schwarzkopf-aerosol. When ready to ship the packaging waste, simply download a free shipping label, package the empty aerosol containers in the box of your choice and send it to TerraCycle for recycling. Schwarzkopf Hair Coloration Recycling Program : Participants who would like to recycle their Schwarzkopf-branded hair coloration products, including plastic jars, lids, bottles, closures, tubes, pumps, caps etc.; as well as flexible and rigid aluminum; and cardboard and paper are invited to sign up on the program page https://www.terracycle.com/en-US/brigades/schwarzkopf-color. When ready to ship the packaging waste, simply download a free shipping label, package the empty hair coloring packaging in the box of your choice and send it to TerraCycle for recycling.

: Participants who would like to recycle their Schwarzkopf-branded hair coloration products, including plastic jars, lids, bottles, closures, tubes, pumps, caps etc.; as well as flexible and rigid aluminum; and cardboard and paper are invited to sign up on the program page https://www.terracycle.com/en-US/brigades/schwarzkopf-color. When ready to ship the packaging waste, simply download a free shipping label, package the empty hair coloring packaging in the box of your choice and send it to TerraCycle for recycling. Schwarzkopf Recycling Program : Participants interested in recycling all other Schwarzkopf branded retail products outside of the hair coloration and aerosol product lines are invited to sign up on the program page https://www.terracycle.com/en-US/brigades/schwarzkopf-hair. This recycling program accepts plastic jars, lids, bottles, closures, tubes, pumps, caps etc.; as well as flexible and rigid aluminum; and cardboard and paper.

"We're proud that 100% of Schwarzkopf retail product packaging will now be recyclable," says Manuela Emmrich, Marketing Director, Hair US, Henkel Beauty Care. "Through the TerraCycle/ Schwarzkopf program, there is now a solution for hair product packaging that has historically been difficult to recycle, due to a myriad of curb-side recycling program requirements," she continues.

The Schwarzkopf Recycling Programs are open to any interested individual, school, office, or community organization. For every shipment of waste sent to TerraCycle through any of the Schwarzkopf Recycling Programs, collectors earn points that can be used for charity gifts or converted to cash and donated to the non-profit, school or charitable organization of their choice. Once collected, the packaging waste will be recycled into a variety of new consumer products such as park benches, bike racks, pet food bowls and recycling bins.

