Schweiger Dermatology Group Launches Skin of Color Specialty Clinic to Better Address the Needs of Patients with Darker Skin Types

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Schweiger Dermatology Group ("SDG"), the leading dermatology practice in the Northeast, has launched a Skin of Color Specialty Clinic to meet the needs of patients with darker skin types. SDG has assembled a team of providers with the expertise and understanding of diverse skin types to launch this division within the practice.

Sumayah Jamal, MD-PhD is the program director for the Skin of Color Specialty Clinic at Schweiger Dermatology Group. Dr. Jamal served as Founding Director of the Ethnic Skin Clinic at New York University School of Medicine. Before she started the clinic, there were few options available for patients of color seeking cosmetic treatments at N.Y.U. due to a lack of providers familiar with treating their skin.

"As a premier provider of skin care services, Schweiger Dermatology Group recognizes the importance of addressing the needs of a patient population with ever increasing diversity," says Dr. Jamal. "This requires providers who have an understanding of not only how to deliver cosmetic treatments safely to darker skin types, but who also understand the differences in how certain medical conditions present within this patient population."

The additional providers helming Skin of Color at Schweiger Dermatology Group include Dr. Kautilya Shaurya, Dr. Erum Ilyas, Dr. Christina Lee Chung, Dr. Rina Allawh, Kendra Joseph, PA-C and Tinuke Aderemi-Ibitola, PA-C. These providers were selected specifically for their expertise in Skin of Color, allowing SDG to offer the high standard of care they are known for, tailored specifically to patients with darker skin types. Skin of Color at Schweiger Dermatology Group will be a continued initiative, as Dr. Jamal and her team focus on training and educating additional providers throughout the practice.

For more information visit:

schweigerderm.com/medical-dermatology/skin-of-color-specialty-clinic

About Schweiger Dermatology Group

Schweiger Dermatology Group is the largest group dermatology practice in the Northeast with over 70 offices and 200 healthcare providers. SDG provides both medical and cosmetic dermatology services to over 750,000 patients annually. Schweiger Dermatology Group was named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing private companies in America for 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020 and to the Crain's New York Fast 50 for 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020. To learn more, visit schweigerderm.com .

