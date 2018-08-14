Schweiger Dermatology Group Named One of the 2018 Best Workplaces in New York by Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE

LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y., Aug. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Place to Work and FORTUNE have honored Schweiger Dermatology Group ("SDG") as one of the 2018 Best Workplaces in New York. The ranking considered more than 33,000 employee surveys from companies across New York State and the New York metropolitan/tri-state area. Great Place to Work, a global people analytics and consulting firm, evaluated more than 50 elements of team members' experience on the job. Rankings are based on employees' feedback and reward companies who best include all employees, no matter who they are or what they do for the organization. Schweiger Dermatology Group ranked #15 on the list of 25 workplaces.

"It is very exciting to be listed as one of the best workplaces in New York," says SDG founder and C.E.O. Eric Schweiger, M.D. "Along with delivering excellent patient care, our goal at SDG is to also provide a work environment that nurtures, inspires and motivates our employees."

"Our mission at Schweiger Dermatology Group is to deliver the Ultimate Patient Experience and we recognize that in order to do so, we must deliver the Ultimate Employee Experience," says Ana Welsh, Vice President of Employee Experience at Schweiger Dermatology Group. "Thanks to such employee programs as Dream On, where we grant special dreams to employees, we've been able to build a strong company culture and decrease our turnover rate by over 56%."

About Schweiger Dermatology Group

Schweiger Dermatology Group is the largest group dermatology practice in the Northeast, with over 45 offices and over 120 healthcare providers. SDG provides both medical and cosmetic dermatology services to over 500,000 patients annually. Schweiger Dermatology Group was named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing private companies in America as well as the Crain's New York Fast 50, honoring the fastest growing companies in New York for 2017. To learn more, visit schweigerderm.com

About the Best Workplaces in New York

Great Place to Work based its ranking on a data-driven methodology applied to anonymous Trust Index™ survey responses from more than 33,000 employees at Great Place to Work-Certified organizations. To learn more about Great Place to Work Certification and recognition on Best Workplaces lists published with FORTUNE, visit Greatplacetowork.com.

