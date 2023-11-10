SciBase: Interim report

January 1 - September 30, 2023

The third quarter in figures:

Net sales were TSEK 7,248 (4,941), +47%.

The loss after tax was TSEK 12,786 (8,765).

The loss per share was SEK 0.11 (0.13).

The cash flow from current operations was negative in the amount of TSEK 17,827 (9,718).

The gross margin was 68.2% (58.4%).

Electrode sales volume increased by 60% and was 16,922 (10,592) units. Repeat sales of electrodes to existing customers increased by 66%.

January - September in figures

Net sales were TSEK 17,481 (12,927), +35%.

The loss after tax was TSEK 35,044 (27,713).

The loss per share was SEK 0.34 (0.40).

The cash flow from current operations was negative in the amount of TSEK 34,633 (29,783).

The gross margin was 67.5% (63.3%).

Electrode sales volume increased by 32% and was 39,866 (30,172) units. Repeat sales of electrodes to existing customers increased by 33%.

Important events during the quarter

Overall sales increased by 47% (+33, before currency effects). Sales in Germany increased by 65% (49% in local currency). Sales in the US skin cancer market was 31% lower than Q3 2022. Sales within the skin barrier segment increased by 42%.

SciBase appointed Pia Renaudin as new Chief Executive Officer.

SciBase signed new collaboration agreement with Bare Dermatology to advance skin cancer detection in Texas .

SciBase strengthens US team with experienced Dermatology executive.

A study was published in the journal Allergy showing that Nevisense detects skin barrier dysfunction in children with Atopic Dermatitis. The study was performed together with the University Children's Hospital Zürich.

The results from a collaborative scientific project with the Swiss Institute of Allergy and Asthma Research (SIAF) in Davos, Switzerland was published in the journal Allergy. The study is the first to use Nevisense to measure skin barrier function in human excised skin samples, demonstrating Nevisense as an effective laboratory research device.

Important events after the end of the period

A nominating committee for the Annual General Meeting in 2024 was appointed.

Financial overview











Oct 1, 2022 -



July 1 - Sep 30 Jan 1 - Sep 30 Sep 30, 2023 Jan 1 - Dec 31 THE GROUP 2023 2022 2023 2022 Rolling-12 2022 Net sales, SEK ths 7 248 4 941 17 481 12 927 22 444 17 890 Gross margin, % 68,2 % 58,4 % 67,5 % 63,3 % 66,1 % 62,8 % Equity/Asset ratio, % 72,4 % 72,5 % 72,4 % 72,5 % 72,4 % 50,6 % Net indebtness, multiple 0,38 0,38 0,38 0,38 0,38 0,98 Cash equivalents, SEK ths 52 353 34 014 52 353 34 014 52 353 18 832 Cashflow from operating activities, SEK ths -17 827 -9 718 -34 633 -29 873 -49 225 -44 466 Earnings per share (before and after dilution), SEK -0,11 -0,13 -0,34 -0,40 -0,53 -0,63 Shareholder's equity per share, SEK 0,50 0,57 0,58 0,57 0,52 0,37 Average number of shares, 000' 119 831 68 475 104 029 68 475 95 141 68 475 Number of shares at closing of period, 000'* 119 831 68 475 119 831 68 475 119 831 68 475 Share price at end of period, SEK 1,24 3,70 1,24 3,70 1,24 3,82 Number of sold electrodes, pieces 16 922 10 592 39 866 30 172 51 406 41 712 Average number of employees 23 20 22 19 21 20

This information is information that SciBase Holding AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 08.00 CET on November 10, 2023.

This report has been comprehensively reviewed by the Company's auditors.

Contact person:

Michael Colérus, CFO, +46 70 341 34 72

For more information, please contact:

Pia Renaudin, CEO SciBase

Tel: +46 73 206 98 02

Email: [email protected]

Certified Advisor (CA):

Vator Securities

Tel: +46 8 580 065 99

Email: [email protected]

About SciBase and Nevisense

SciBase is a global medical technology company headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, that has developed a unique point of care platform for the non-invasive detection of skin cancer and other skin conditions. SciBase is a pioneer within augmented intelligence, combining artificial intelligence with Electrical Impedance Spectroscopy (EIS) to provide objective information that assists dermatologists and others in clinical decision-making. SciBase's products include Nevisense and Nevisense Go and to date the platform addresses the areas of melanoma detection, non-melanoma skin cancer detection and skin barrier assessment. Nevisense is the only FDA-approved device for the detection of melanoma and the only MDR-approved technology for skin cancer detection in Europe. SciBase's technology is based on more than 20 years of academic research at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden. For more information please visit www.scibase.com. All press-releases and financial reports can be found here : http://investors.scibase.se/en/pressreleases

