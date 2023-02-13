SciBase: Year-end report

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

January 1 - December 31, 2022

The fourth quarter in figures

Net sales were TSEK 4,962 (3,925), +26%.

The loss after tax was TSEK 15,460 (13,852).

The loss per share was SEK 0.23 (0.20).

The cash flow from current operations was negative in the amount of TSEK 14,593 (11,709).

The gross margin was 61.4% (52.8%).

Electrode sales volume increased by 43% and was 11,444 (8,024) units. Repeat sales of electrodes to existing customers increased by 30%.

January - December in figures

Net sales were TSEK 17,890 (11,727), +53%.

The loss after tax was TSEK 43,174 (41,778).

The loss per share was SEK 0.63 (0.67).

The cash flow from current operations was negative in the amount of TSEK 44,466 (39,501).

The gross margin was 62.8% (56.1%).

Electrode sales volume increased by 40% and was 41,712 (29,792) units. Repeat sales of electrodes to existing customers increased by 39%.

Important events during the quarter

Overall sales increased by 26% (+15%, before currency effects). Sales in the US skin cancer market were 70% lower than Q4 2021 due to a large initial 20 system sale to US partners. Sales in Germany increased by 67% (51% in local currency). Sales within the skin barrier segment increased by 135%.

(51% in local currency). Sales within the skin barrier segment increased by 135%. Collaboration agreement signed with Johnson & Johnson Consumer Health to develop a screening product for infants based on skin barrier.

SciBase's products for skin barrier included in large Australian birth cohort study.

New US study shows Nevisense significantly improves US clinician's pigmented skin lesion decision- making beyond dermoscopy.

New article published at nature.com that discusses EIS as a potential clinical measure of skin barrier integrity.

A nominating committee for the Annual General Meeting in 2023 was appointed.

Important events after the end of the period

No significant events have occurred since the end of the period.



Oct 1 - Dec 31 Jan 1 - Dec 31 THE GROUP 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net sales, SEK ths 4 962 3 925 17 890 11 727 Gross margin, % 61,4 % 52,8 % 62,8 % 56,1 % Equity/Asset ratio, % 50,6 % 82,8 % 50,6 % 82,8 % Net indebtness, multiple 0,98 0,21 0,98 0,21 Cash equivalents, SEK ths 18 832 65 607 18 832 65 607 Cashflow from operating activities, SEK ths -14 593 -11 709 -44 466 -39 501 Earnings per share (before and after dilution), SEK -0,23 -0,20 -0,63 -0,67 Shareholder's equity per share, SEK 0,37 1,03 0,37 1,16 Average number of shares, 000' 68 475 68 475 68 475 62 739 Number of shares at closing of period, 000' 68 475 68 475 68 475 68 475 Share price at end of period, SEK 3,82 5,52 3,82 5,52 Number of sold electrodes, pieces 11 444 8 024 41 712 29 792 Average number of employees 21 18 20 17

About SciBase and Nevisense

SciBase is a global medical technology company headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, that has developed a unique point of care platform for the non-invasive detection of skin cancer and other skin conditions. SciBase is a pioneer within augmented intelligence, combining artificial intelligence with Electrical Impedance Spectroscopy (EIS) to provide objective information that assists dermatologists and others in clinical decision-making. SciBase's products include Nevisense and Nevisense Go and to date the platform addresses the areas of melanoma detection, non-melanoma skin cancer detection and skin barrier assessment. Nevisense is the only FDA-approved device for the detection of melanoma and the only MDR-approved technology for skin cancer detection in Europe. SciBase's technology is based on more than 20 years of academic research at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden. For more information please visit www.scibase.com. All press-releases and financial reports can be found here : http://investors.scibase.se/en/pressreleases

